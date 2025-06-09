A village housing development has been refused by planners.

The proposed 24 homes, put forward by Empingham-based developer Hereward Homes, would have been located on agricultural land next to Peakirk Road in Glinton, which is outside the village envelope.

An initial application at the site was submitted by Hereward Homes in December last year and refused by planners in February.

The development in Peakirk Road, Glinton, proposed by Hereward Homes of Empingham

A fresh application, which supposedly addressed the previous issues, was put forward in March but refused by the council on June 4.

The applicant argued that the proposed development demonstrated a high quality of design and would use materials appropriate to the character of the village.

However, the case officer report stated that the latest proposal was near identical to the last and would have a detrimental impact on the village’s rural setting.

The Peakirk Road site in Glinton

It added that the development would represent unacceptable sprawl of the village and hinder the distinction between Glinton and Peakirk.

The application received objections from the council’s conservation officer, urban design officer, and five local residents.

The case officer wrote: “Overall, the benefits of new affordable housing as well as any other benefits outlined are not sufficient enough to outweigh the fundamental conflict with policy and resultant harmful impacts from the proposed development.”

It was noted that it had not been possible to identify solutions to the concerns raised following discussions with the applicant.

There have been various other housing developments refused in Glinton in recent times.

In May, plans for 250 homes submitted by Gladman Developments were refused, much to the relief of the parish council and residents.

Another application by Larkfleet Group for 95 homes was refused in February following opposition from local councillors.

The site had been the subject of three previous applications for homes, all of which were refused for reasons such as insufficient visitor parking, lack of public open space, road safety and the site’s location being outside of the village envelope.

Vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, Bob Randall, has spoken in the past about concerns regarding the 355 homes proposed for the village in the city council’s draft Local Plan and described it as “a huge threat to the survival of the village”.

He said residents were not against small scale growth, but feared 355 homes would be too much.

A public consultation on Peterborough City Council’s draft Local Plan began on April 11 and closed on May 29.