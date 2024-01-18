Homeowners are calling for the planning rules around solar panels to be relaxed.

Andy and Peta Cordial were keen to do their bit for the environment by adding solar panels to the roof of their Grade II listed property.

They researched a number of different products which could be used for their barn conversion at Witham-on-the-Hill, opting for a more expensive but less efficient model which they thought would be more in keeping with the surroundings.

Palace Farm barn is Grade II listed

Their plans were turned down by South Kesteven District Council and have now been rejected by the Planning Inspectorate at appeal.

In the face of climate change concerns, Andy believes planning authorities should be more open to environmental solutions.

He said: "I thought there was a chance we would be turned down locally but on a national level there is so much demand for this type of product. Environmentally it's the right thing to do.”

The barn conversion is underway but planning permission for solar panels was refused

Andy and Peta have lived at Palace Farm for 17 years and successfully applied for planning permission to convert the storage barn into a living space.

Witham on the Hill Parish Council had no concerns about the proposed solar panels, but in his decision notice the government planning inspector Paul Martinson said: “The installation of the solar panels would diminish the building’s authenticity and lead to a further erosion of its agricultural character.

“The proposal would also fail to preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Andy said: "We thought flush fitting panels would be more aesthetically pleasing and fit better with the fabric of the building – the roof faces the fields and the only thing overlooking it is the sheep.”

The building is within a consevration area

The couple have since learned that planning rules are different in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea where residential buildings do not need planning permission for solar panels. In March 2022, its council also became the first in the country to introduce a new planning order giving consent for solar panels on most Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings without the need for listed building consent.

Andy contacted Stamford and Grantham MP Gareth Davies to ask if the government intends to extend the ruling to other areas. He was told the government has set up a “solar taskforce” to help meet its ambition for a five-fold increase in solar by 2035 and that VAT has been reduced on energy-saving materials including solar panels.

Mr Davies said: “While it would not be right for me to comment on individual cases, I appreciate that many owners of listed buildings are eager to upgrade their homes. While the Planning Inspectorate makes their decision independently, there can be a variety of factors on which they base their decision including the historic value of the property and location such as in areas under environmental protection.

“We would all like to see, where appropriate, solar panels placed on unused roof space as an important technology in helping to reduce carbon emissions. Rightly the ongoing ambition of the government is to ensure that our historic buildings can adapt to the future, but also be protected for generations to come.”

Andy and Peta say they have now reached the end of the road with their solar panel plans and will only be able to tile the barn roof.

They added: “It’s frustrating and hard to understand why solar panels wouldn’t be viewed as a positive.

“We see ourselves as custodians of the building and know we're fortunate to live here. We just want to hand it over in a better condition than we received it.”

