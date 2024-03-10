A council is ‘playing hardball’ to ensure a doctors’ surgery is created if new homes are built.

The Stamford North development, if granted permission, would create up to 1,350 new homes between Little Casterton Road to the west and Ryhall Road to the east.

Among the infrastructure proposed to accompany the new homes is a building for medical use.

Stamford North was discussed

But it is up to the NHS in Lincolnshire to decide whether a new GP surgery for Stamford will be established.

Currently Lakeside Stamford is the only provider of NHS GP services in the town and it has about 30,000 registered patients. The practice ‘requires improvement’ according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which inspects it.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

At a public meeting on Wednesday (March 6) called to address planning concerns, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council Richard Cleaver (Ind 0 Stamford St John’s) told residents there is a 450m square building in the pipeline but the problem is ‘getting the NHS to agree’.

South Kesteven District Council, the planning authority, is required to sign off financial contributions from housebuilders, which are used to provide community infrastructure, such as schools, health facilities and social hubs.

Coun Cleaver said: “We are getting the usual ‘give us the money and we will decide how to spend it later’.

“We will not sign off the agreement unless the NHS commits to taking on the building in Stamford North. We are playing hard ball.”

What Burghley's 'Stamford North' development could bring

He added that if the NHS agrees to take on the building the council would not have control over which healthcare provider operates from it.

If no new surgery is created, all the new homes would be in the catchment area for Lakeside Stamford.

One resident questioned what it means for Stamford North if no commitment to providing a new GP surgery is made.

Coun Cleaver responded: “On paper it is a very valid and strong reason to refuse planning permission if there wasn’t an agreement on health provision.”

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.