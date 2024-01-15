Homes were left without water this morning (Monday) because of a burst water main.

Problems have been reported in the Stamford Road area of Easton-on-the-Hill.

Anglian Water expects repairs to be complete by 1pm today.

A spokesman said: “We’re sorry there’s another issue with the water supply. Following the work we did in the area last week, the water pressure in the main has caused it to burst again.

“Because this is a high priority area for us after the issue last week, our teams have worked quickly to restore water by pumping it into the network directly using tankers.

“We’ll continue to keep the affected area supplied that way until our repair work is done which should be around 1pm this afternoon.”

The work has caused traffic delays.