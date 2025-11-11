A towering crane has marked the spot where a new housing development is taking shape.

And now the developer behind it is providing a ‘first look’ at a place some people will call home from next summer.

Barley Ridge Gardens is being built on the old Priory Autos site, next to St Leonard's Priory and opposite Morrisons in Stamford. In the past the site was a stone quarry.

An artist’s impression of Barley Ridge Gardens, Stamford. Image: McCarthy Stone

Once completed, the three and four-storey complex will comprise 41 retirement flats for people aged over 60. Some are two-bedroom and some single-bedroom properties, and there will be a communal lounge and roof terrace, and 31 parking spaces.

McCarthy Stone, which received planning approval from South Kesteven District Council in 2023, is giving a presentation on Wednesday next week at The William Cecil Hotel in High Street St Martin’s, Stamford. The event is ‘fully booked’ and a new date has already been announced, on January 7.

People will also be able to reserve properties from early next year.

The development’s name, Barley Ridge Gardens, refers to Stamford being a centre of the malting trade in the 1660s. Stamford Town Council members had said this and other suggestions by McCarthy Stone were ‘not fitting’.

Priory Autos, which specialises in accident repair, has moved to Borderville Farm, off Ryhall Road, Stamford.