Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Peterborough City Council planners approve nine new homes at the Manor House in Glinton High Street

By Joe Griffin, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 16:38, 02 June 2025

The green light has been given for nine new homes within the grounds of a village country house.

Work can now begin on nine detached houses within the former farmyard area of the Grade II* Manor House in High Street, Glinton.

The development will include a mix of two two-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes.

Glinton Manor House. Photo: Alston Country Homes
Glinton Manor House. Photo: Alston Country Homes

Applicant, Alston Country Homes, also received listed building consent for works to a dovecote structure on the site, which will be incorporated into one of the homes.

A case officer at Peterborough City Council, the planning authority, said that the proposed homes adopted an “appropriate, traditionally referenced barn style design theme”.


Lincs Surrounding Area Planning Politics Stamford Joe Griffin, Local Democracy Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE