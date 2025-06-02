The green light has been given for nine new homes within the grounds of a village country house.

Work can now begin on nine detached houses within the former farmyard area of the Grade II* Manor House in High Street, Glinton.

The development will include a mix of two two-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes.

Glinton Manor House. Photo: Alston Country Homes

Applicant, Alston Country Homes, also received listed building consent for works to a dovecote structure on the site, which will be incorporated into one of the homes.

A case officer at Peterborough City Council, the planning authority, said that the proposed homes adopted an “appropriate, traditionally referenced barn style design theme”.



