Developers are looking to build hundreds of homes on land which had previously been earmarked for employment use.

The Exeter Fields site off Empingham Road in Stamford was set aside for commercial use in 2012 when Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission to build 400 homes to the east and south of the plot.

Last month it came to light that South Kesteven District Council has now listed the land as a possible site for housing in its draft local plan, which is currently out for public consultation until Thursday (April 25).

The Exeter Fields site. Photo: Google

People heard at a public meeting that the landowners, Commercial Estates Group and the Cecil Estate Family Trust, were looking to build 180 homes on the site. This has since been increased to 300.

Campaigner Carys Vaughan, who has led opposition to other development plans in the town, is shocked and angered by the latest news and urging people to speak against it.

She said: “We’re at risk of creating an absolute nightmare in the north-west of Stamford with this and the Quarry Farm development. It’s already heavily congested in that part of town and building homes on Exeter Fields will just add fuel to the fire.”

About 50 people attended a meeting about planning issues in Stamford

The landowners haven’t yet submitted a formal planning application but have outlined their intention to build up to 300 homes, a local centre, a care home and GP surgery on the site. Vehicle access would be from Empingham Road with the possibility of a roundabout or traffic signals at the junction with Arran Road.

Carys is not confident the community facilities would be delivered and insists the site should be maintained for employment as was promised 12 years ago.

She said: “Why should we compromise? The land should be used for community facilities and employment as intended. I don’t think we’re being unreasonable in saying the landowners and council should stick to the original plan.”

Commercial Estates Group says there has been no commercial interest in the site for more than a decade which has prompted them to look at other uses.

Councillor Richard Cleaver

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Richard Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John’s), also wants the site to be retained for commercial use.

He said: “If you look at other remaining undeveloped sites in Stamford for employment use, this is the last large one. Building homes here is not appropriate and would get the balance wrong between housing and employment.

“They must also correct their oversight and put in the amenities which were promised when the other part of the site was first developed.”

Exeter Fields is included as a potential development site on the council’s draft local plan. A public consultation launched in February and closes on Thursday. People can view the full details and have their say via the SKDC website.

Copies of the draft plan are also available to view at libraries in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.