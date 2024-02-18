Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Homes in Stamford without water as Anglian Water shuts Scotgate for repairs to burst water main

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:44, 18 February 2024

Homes have been left without water because of a burst main.

Problems have been reported this morning (Sunday, February 18) in the Scotgate and Casterton Road area of Stamford.

A number of homes are without water or have low water pressure.

The road in Scotgate is shut while repairs take place. Photo: Neil Mcivor
The road in Scotgate is shut while repairs take place. Photo: Neil Mcivor

Anglian Water expects repairs, which are taking place near the Scotgate Shell garage, to be complete by 12pm today.

The road is currently closed between West Street and Casterton Road.

Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE