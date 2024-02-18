Homes have been left without water because of a burst main.

Problems have been reported this morning (Sunday, February 18) in the Scotgate and Casterton Road area of Stamford.

A number of homes are without water or have low water pressure.

The road in Scotgate is shut while repairs take place. Photo: Neil Mcivor

Anglian Water expects repairs, which are taking place near the Scotgate Shell garage, to be complete by 12pm today.

The road is currently closed between West Street and Casterton Road.