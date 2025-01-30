Home   Stamford   News   Article

Horse killed in crash between Cottesmore and Oakham in Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 09:48, 30 January 2025

A horse has died after being hit by a car.

Police were called just before 5.30pm yesterday (January 29) to reports of a crash involving a horse and car in Exton Lane between Cottesmore and Oakham.

The horse died from its injuries.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image
According to a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police, no injuries were reported by anyone in the car and no one was arrested.


