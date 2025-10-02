A hospice charity has been left “heartbroken” after bad weather forced the cancellation of its flagship fundraiser for the second year running.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice had been due to hold its Starlight Hike Peterborough at Ferry Meadows on Saturday.

The Starlight Hike at Ferry Meadows has been called off

But with Storm Amy set to batter the UK this weekend, organisers have been forced to call off the event, with gusts of up to 40mph forecast at the tree-lined venue.

Flooding cancelled the 2024 walk which cost the charity £41,000 in lost fundraising income - the equivalent of 1,300 hours of care at the hospice which serves Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

The charity described it as a major setback at a time when demand for its end-of-life and bereavement services is rising, and operational costs are increasing.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall

Sue Ryder fundraiser and event organiser Aimee Cowling said: “We are absolutely gutted that we’ve had to cancel the Peterborough Starlight Hike again this year.

“Not only is it our biggest fundraising event of the year, but it’s also a really meaningful evening for so many people who take part in memory of loved ones.

“We’re heartbroken for the disappointment this will cause our supporters, volunteers and partners as we know just how much love and passion they bring to this special event.”

Around 420 walkers and 90 volunteers had been due to take part, and all entrants will be offered a full refund of their registration fee.

“We have had lots of conversations with our event venue partners, Nene Park, and sadly they have advised that the high wind gusts pose too great a risk to go ahead with the event safely,” Amy added.

“As heartbreaking as it is, everyone’s safety must come first.”

The charity hopes supporters will complete their own Starlight Hike at a time and place that’s safe and meaningful to them.

Allison Mann, regional director for Sue Ryder, said it was a “huge financial and emotional blow”.

“The funds raised through events like Starlight Hike are vital to help our care teams to continue delivering their expert and compassionate care to people who are dying or grieving,” she explained.

“We hope people will show support for us and honour those they are remembering by completing their own Starlight Hike when it is safe to do so.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit www.sueryder.org/SLHDonate

“The forecasted high winds are beyond our events safety thresholds, and the wellbeing of all participants, volunteers and staff must come first,” said Steph Peachy, head of visitor engagement at Nene Park.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s understanding and hope to work closely with Sue Ryder so we can still come together for this special event."