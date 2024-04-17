An evening of glitz and glamour raised more than £30,000 for a charity which supports three hospitals.

The North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity is the benefactor of the spring ball, which was attended by celebrity patron Craig Revel Horwood.

Its proceeds will support a new volunteer fund at Stamford and Rutland Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Craig Revel-Horwood with the Collaboration Choir

The money will help volunteers to provide services such as spending time with end-of-life patients and ensuring the welfare trolley is well-stocked with essential items and treats.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig took part in a question and answer session during the event at the Holiday Inn in Peterborough.

He said: “I have had the privilege of meeting so many amazing hospital staff in a wide variety of roles and seeing first-hand the wonderful work they do.

Charity mascots and volunteers

“The success of the ball and the massive amount raised is a huge testament to how much the NHS is valued locally and regionally.”

The event was hosted by speaker Ian Irving with live music from Peterborough singer Nicole Lawrence, the Collaboration Choir and Motor City Vipers.

Event organiser Philip Fearn said: “It was an incredible night and huge thanks go to every single person that played a role in making it the wonderful occasion it was. The ball seems to have become a popular date in the local business community calendar.

Craig Revel-Horwood attended the charity ball

“The staggering amount raised will be added to the hospitals’ charity funds and will make such a difference to dozens if not hundreds of patients, visitors and staff.”

Craig was also on hand to open a new charity hub in the main atrium at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday last week. It is sponsored by Progress Health and allows people to drop in on weekdays to find out more about how to support the hospitals’ charity.