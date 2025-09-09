A medieval ‘mystery’ about the habits of friars could be solved with the redevelopment of part of a hospital site.

Plans to build new homes on the derelict western end of the Stamford Hospital site, off Ryhall Road, have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Local man Richard Evans, director of Greyfriars Developments, has suggested a way to preserve the best bits of the site by converting the former infirmary into 10 one and two-bedroom flats, and the old casualty ward into a three-bedroom home. The less attractive buildings would be removed to make way for 16 three and four-bedroom houses.

The infirmary is one of two buildings at the west end of the Stamford Hospital site that could be converted into homes. Photo: Iliffe Media

Feedback is invited from residents before any planning application is determined, and among those who have chosen to respond is Stamford Local History Society.

Chris Hunt, who chairs the group, says members welcome the site being used for housing, but would like the site to be subject to archaeological excavation before it is redeveloped, since it is where two orders of friars - the Grey Friars and the White Friars - are believed to have settled.

In his suggestion to council planners, Mr Hunt says: “To date none of the sites of the four medieval friaries [in Stamford] has been subject to modern archaeological investigation, which is regrettable. The present development presents a never-to-be-repeated opportunity to carry out an extensive archaeological investigation of the entire proposed development area.”

Mr Hunt points out that the location of a friary church on the hospital site has been known since 1826, when foundations for the infirmary were dug.

He believes if the size of this former church could be established by archaeologists, it would determine whether it was the work of the Grey Friars - 13th Century Franciscans who wore grey habits, came from Italy and were the followers of St Francis - or White Friars, who were the 13th Century Carmelites who wore white habits and arrived with knights returning from the failed Crusades in the Holy Land.

The society would like the council to refuse the current application, and asks that the developer submits a new application for the conversion of the infirmary and casualty ward, which could be carried out while an archaeological dig is carried out on the rest of the site.

Mr Evans said his family-run firm has three members of staff who were born at the town’s hospital, and that he has spent time discussing the history of the site with the local MP, Stamford Civic Society, councillors from Stamford Town Council and from South Kesteven District Council, to make sure the application is appropriate for the site.

“We respect that there is a lot of public interest in this site and we will do what is required of us within planning law, and go over and above what is required in terms of the quality and appearance of the development. The outcome will be beautiful.”

The planning application, which has the reference S25/1083, is likely to be determined by district council planners at a meeting in Grantham this autumn.