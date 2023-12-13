Hospital patients, visitors and staff are helping a community initiative to reduce food waste and feed ‘bellies not bins’ this Christmas.

A collection point has been set up in Stamford Hospital’s reception off Ryhall Road and it is receiving donations of non-perishable food for Stamford-based charity, Second Helpings.

At their base at the Methodist Church in Barn Hill, Stamford, Second Helpings volunteers turn donated food into hot meals available on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Stamford Hospital matron Caroline Robertson with some of the donations at Stamford Hospital

They also run a Saturday café, a food bunker and community fridge.

Stamford Hospital matron Caroline Robertson said: “This is a great cause that we have supported in previous years and the staff are delighted to be doing so again this Christmas.

“While many of us take for granted the joy of having a cooked meal, particularly during the festive season, it is comforting to know that there is charity right on our doorstep that not only provides this wonderful gesture but also helps to reduce food waste.

“Thank you to everyone who has already donated or plans to donate to our collection. All the food will be donated to Second Helpings to use over the Christmas and New Year period.”