A group set up to protect and improve Stamford Hospital has been forced to fold after more than 60 years of service.

An ageing membership and struggles to attract new members persuaded trustees to wind up the Friends of Stamford Hospital (FoSH) at their 60th annual meeting last week.

The charity was formed in 1963, just 15 years after the NHS was launched, and has supported the hospital for more than six decades.

The Friends of Stamford Hospital at their final meeting

“Unfortunately as the members have aged, the number of members has diminished and, despite membership drives, we have not been able to recruit,” said FoSH chairperson Kay Hircock.

“It was a difficult decision, but the time had come to close the charity.”

In the past 25 years they have spent more than £350,000 on medical equipment as well as furniture for patients and hospital staff.

Big medical purchases over the years include equipment for an MRI scanner, ECG machine, plaster saw and visual field analyser.

Non-medical items provided include children’s play cubes and wall art, seating in the waiting areas, folding beds for relatives of patients, and funding training for staff

The group is also buying furniture for Stamford Hospital’s new Day Treatment Centre ahead of its summer opening.

At the final meeting last Wednesday, FoSH patron Miranda Rock joined 28 members and trustees as well as chief nurse Jo Bennis and assistant director of communications and engagement, Mandy Ward.

Kay gave an overview of the group over the years and thanked trustees and members, while Steve Barnett, chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, sent a letter of thanks. The evening ended with a celebratory cake.

One of the group’s final tasks will be to decide how the remaining cash in its coffers is spent.

Leftover funds include a recent donation of £13,566 raised by Burghley Park Golf Club captains during their year in office.

“The FoSH trustees will work closely with the North West Anglia Healthcare Trust over the coming months to make sure our remaining funds are used wisely in order to leave a lasting legacy of the Friends work,” she added.