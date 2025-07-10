Hospital staff and volunteers were rewarded for their outstanding contributions during an awards night.

The celebration for workers from Stamford, Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke hospitals took place at Peterborough Cathedral where 11 awards were presented.

Chief executive officer of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Hannah Coffey, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our outstanding staff. The quality of the nominations across a wide variety of categories has been truly remarkable and it was fantastic to celebrate such great achievements.

The 2025 winners. Photo: submitted

“It felt very special to honour our staff in such a magnificent setting and I would like to thank all our nominees and winners for the dedication and care they provide to our patients and each other.”

More than 300 people attended the event which was hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Chris Mann.Entertainment was provided by members of the Kindred Youth Theatre with musical theatre tunes and pop classics.

Hannah Coffey and Chris Mann. Photo: submitted

The award winners were:

• Outstanding individual - Charlotte Chapman-Hart, hospital redevelopment project manager at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

• Outstanding team - cellular pathology at Peterborough City Hospital.

• Rising star - Chantelle Burger, quality manager across all sites

• Outstanding lifetime contribution to healthcare - Rosie Collcott, lymphoedema lead nurse at Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

• Volunteer of the year - Kathryn Hutchinson at Peterborough City Hospital.

• Outstanding care and compassion - Laura Larham, bereavement care officer in Peterborough

• Quality improvement - Nicola Dawson, Miah Farrell and Holly Westwood from the pediatric diabetes city care centre

• Future imp act - ophthalmology team in Peterborough

• Partnership award - high impact use service, urgent emergency care across sites

• CEO special award - cancer operations manager Jamie Hanlon

• Health hero - Annie Kavanagh, gastroenterology, clinical nurse specialist in Peterborough