Hospital patients could benefit from relaxed visitor rules over Christmas.

Friends and relatives of those staying on wards at Stamford Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital or Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Cambridgeshire will be able to visit at any time on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They will also be able to park for free.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, said: “Being in hospital at this time of year is never easy, but our nursing and clinical teams, plus our chaplains, do their best to make it as homely as it can possibly be.

“This includes offering a Christmas lunch and decorating the wards as well as making it easier for relatives to visit at a time that fits with their celebrations.”