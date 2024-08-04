A church from the Middle Ages is soon to be a modern venue capable of catering for more than just a congregation.

St Martin’s Church in Stamford will be fitted with refreshments servery and an accessible loo, making it more likely to be used for concerts, community events and by groups whose members meet up.

The Rev Canon Mark Warrick, minister in charge of the church in High Street St Martin’s since the start of last year, said the aim is to provide modern conveniences for everyone who uses the church in future.

St Martin's Church, Stamford

The servery means food no longer need be prepared off site, and the fully accessible toilet makes the building practical for all sections of the community.

Canon Warrick said: “It is all carefully planned to conserve the history of this ancient and important building, and the new work will further enhance the appearance of the west end of the interior.

The Rev Canon Mark Warrick

“This has all been a long time in planning, with many years taken to secure the necessary consent to ensure that the listed building is respected by the new work, and, of course, the raising of the substantial sums of money required.”

The start of the work has been enabled by grants from the National Churches Trust major grant funding scheme and the Marshalls Trust, along with some generous legacies.

The Parochial Church Council is still seeking funding for the access ramp at the main entrance after the Skells Trust declined to contribute.

“This final piece of work would make the church building fully accessible and enable the removal of the awkward temporary wooden ramp which restricts movement around the entrance,” Canon Warrick said.

“Taken together, these works will open up the interior at the west end of the building making it much more flexible in use as well as much more presentable.”

St Martin’s is working with PA Slinger, chartered ecclesiastical and conservation architect, and Fordson Developments, a local building company.

Conservation work has also been undertaken to restore the crenellations at roof level on the church parapets, thanks to the St Martin's Church Conservation Trust and grants from The National Churches Trust and The Woolfson Foundation.

This work entailed carving and fitting 40 new stones.

Alan and Julie Scott, the churchwardens, and Canon Warrick, the minister in charge, said they hope that all the work will be finished by autumn, when there will be a major celebration of a new beginning for St Martin’s - probably close to St Martin’s Day in November.