How many people voted in the Rutland and Stamford constituency in the 2024 general election

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 02:03, 05 July 2024
 | Updated: 02:04, 05 July 2024

Turnout for the Rutland and Stamford constituency was 67.9%, with 48,747 votes cast out of an electorate of 71,763.

It is difficult to make a direct comparison with turnout at the previous election in December 2019 due to changes to the local constituencies, but the old Stamford and Grantham constituency saw a 68.7% turnout five years ago, and in the Rutland and Melton constituency it was 70.5%.

The ballot papers have gone through the verification process at Casterton College in Great Casterton, having arrived from 86 polling stations in Rutland, South Kesteven and Harborough districts. Postal votes had arrived earlier.

Polling stations were open from 7am to 10pm, with ballot boxes taken to the official count at Casterton College
Counting is now being carried out by a large team in the secondary school hall and results are expected to be announced at about 4.30am.

