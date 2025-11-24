“We’re so good at farming, we’re so good at animal husbandry. Our pastures are beautiful. Our milk is beautiful. We have the climate for it, we have the skills for it, and we have the craft. It’s not too outlandish to think that Britain will have the best cheese in the world again soon.”

So says 37-year-old Perry Wakeman, director and ‘Chief of Cheese’ at Rennet and Rind cheesemongers in Stamford, a man for whom passion oozes from his pores like the gooey heart of a creamy gorgonzola.

Britain’s reigning three-time champion cheese maturer — or affineur to those in the know — speaks about artisan cheese the way a beaming parent would if their child was picked to play for their national team.

Perry Wakeman from Rennet & Rind. Photo: Keith Heppell

It’s a love bordering on obsession, with bank holidays spent tickling truckles into shape and family trips surreptitiously plotted to pass by the maturing rooms to check on his wheels.

Last week, his wildest cheese-fuelled dreams came true: the organisers of the World Cheese Awards selected him to be one of the supreme judges on its Super Jury.

Their task? To whittle down more than 5,000 cheeses to crown the best cheese in the world. Perry has been a ‘regular’ judge six times before, but he sees this elevation as the absolute pinnacle of his career.

Pius Hitz hold his trophy aloft in the arena in Bern, Switzerland. Photo: Guild of Fine Food/Kargo Kommunikation

“I was really happy to just be on the normal judging team, but there are 14 or 16 people on the Super Jury — it varies every year — and they’re the people deciding what will be the best cheese in the world. There are legends of our industry there, and they’ve all been around for a long time.

“It’s run by the Guild of Fine Food. They have a committee meeting asking, ‘who’s the person of note from these countries?’, and luckily enough they’ve said Perry from Rennet & Rind can represent the United Kingdom. So, I did.

“This year it was 5,244 cheeses from something like 46 countries. All those cheeses arrive at the arena in the Swiss capital, Bern, and it’s a really beautiful setting. We were on this balcony as we’re being told the rules, and you look out and there’s a sea of cheese of more varieties than you could ever think of. It’s probably the size of a football pitch.”

The event sees a battalion of 265 judges take to the floor of the arena, sizing up and devouring each competitor, scoring on appearance, aroma, mouthfeel and flavour, with the latter category given extra weight as being a cheese’s most important characteristic.

These gatekeepers award bronze, silver and gold medals to each entry, with a select few receiving an elite tier ‘super gold’ medal that acts as a one-way ticket to the Super Jury’s table. And then on to Perry’s finely tuned palate.

Perry hands the champion cheese trophy to Pius Hitz. Photo: Guild of Fine Food/Kargo Kommunikation

“In the space of an hour, I tried about 30 cheeses that are some of the best cheese experiences I’ve had in my life, so picking out one from that is a difficult thing in itself. It’s all blind judged, too, so you don’t know what’s come from where. But I landed on this one cheese that didn’t have the typical hallmarks of a Gruyère, yet it was just a stunning cheese.”

That cheese turned out to be an 18-month-old Gruyère AOP Vorderfultigen Spezial from small-scale Swiss cheesemaker Bergkäserei Vorderfultigen. It’s a cheese Perry said was so perfect because of its unexpected imperfections.

What follows is a love letter so devoted, so heartfelt, so sincere that it would tempt Lord Byron into destroying his quill.

“I know it sounds like a negative, but the Swiss really pride themselves on such severe levels of perfection that you lose some of the character. This one was a little bit rough around the edges, which intrigued me because you could just see the love that had gone into that cheese. I got my knife in, a flinty shard came out that had this beautiful, dotted, crystalline texture. The aroma was phenomenal and when I tasted it, it was just outrageous.

“The texture and mouthfeel was like if you got a Michelin-star chef to make you a roux for you, just milk and flour and a noticeably granular Bechamel. It had a warm, savoury, roasted nut kind of aroma to it. I’ve tried Gruyère tonnes of times, and I know what that cheese tastes like, but this was Gruyère on steroids. Everything was dialled up to 13 or 14 with this big, powerful flavour.

Perry Wakeman

“I knew it was a winner. Those slight imperfections show that someone’s had their hands on that cheese.”

Each of the 14 Super Jury members then had to present their favourite fromage to a packed arena of “three-or-four thousand people”, complete with TV crews and walk-on music. From there, the judges had about 30 seconds with each of the finalists to give them marks from one to seven.

In scoring 85 points — one more than the runner-up — Perry's beloved Gruyère won, becoming the 37th World Champion Cheese.

Perry James Wakeman in Stamford High Street, when his shop was about to open. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I was then invited up onto the stage with the cheesemaker and something just really caught in my throat while speaking to him,” Perry said.

“I could see how much it meant to him, it was just such an emotional thing for him to get, and it’s the ultimate accolade in the cheese world. And he said through tears that he works 365 days a year, and it really caught me in that emotion.”

British cheeses were well-represented at the final table, too. Pavé Cobble, a cheese from Somerset that comes in an ash-covered ziggurat, was there, as were two exceptional examples from much closer to home: a Rutland Red from Clawson Dairy in Melton Mowbray, and the Sparkenhoe Red Leicester by the Leicestershire Handmade Cheese Company in Upton.

The judges in full concentration. Photo: Guild of Fine Food/Kargo Kommunikation

Reading from his judging notes, Perry said: “The Rutland Red I put as a ‘background of gravy notes, a little bit of caramel, fruity and a good rind development. I gave it six out of seven. For the Sparkenhoe Red I put, ‘full of love, passion, you can feel the depth, clothbound, a little bit fruity’. And I gave that six out of seven as well.

“When you’re up there, there’s no bias or allegiance to British cheese at all. Your job is to pick the very best. I was really fortunate that the Swiss cheese won, but it was a great British showing at that final table.”

Perry concedes the world of artisan cheese can be daunting for a newcomer, but insists independent cheesemongers would be happy to talk to potential customers about anything that catches their eye.

“Ultimately, they are as invested in the backstory of a cheese as the producers,” he said, adding that a great way to ease in to what’s available beyond the supermarket shelves is to try a familiar style from an unfamiliar producer.

His top recommendation is the Yoredale Wensleydale made by the Curlew micro dairy.

“It’s a pre-war recipe of Wensleydale. We’ve been mass-producing Wensleydale for a while now, and it’s lost its way a little. This one is made in Yorkshire by husband-and-wife team Ben and Sam Spence. You walk into their house and on the left is their farm kitchen, and on the right is a door going to this cheese room that is just tiny. They’re making cheese in the the old-fashioned way.”

“It’s an easy cheese in that it’s a Wensleydale, but if you engage with it and understand the story behind it – don't just eat it in a second and think it’s another Wensleydale — you realise it’s so much more.”