Carol Urry is a habit-change coach who provides free, weekly sessions through the charity MindSpace to help people cut down or give up drinking. Here she shares tips for a more sober summer.

With sunny evenings and the smell of barbecues, summer can feel like one long invitation to drink alcohol.

From pub gardens to airport fizz and poolside beers and cocktails, booze is everywhere.

Maybe it’s Friday night that catches you out, when the week’s stress hits and the thought creeps in, “I’ve earned this”. It’s a powerful emotional trigger. But when the weekend disappears in a blur, nothing gets done, and Monday rolls around, it can be hard.

If you’ve tried to change your drinking habits before and they didn’t stick, you’re not alone. It’s not about willpower, it’s about finding the right support and a new approach that works for you.

Free sessions at MindSpace Stamford can provide a good start. It’s a reset; a calm space to break the pattern, to hear from others, and to feel supported in trying something different from the usual, traditional method.

These free, weekly sessions run at MindSpace in Broad Street on Fridays from 6pm. They are open to anyone exploring a life that doesn’t revolve around drinking. Whether you’re cutting back, taking a break, or just curious, you're welcome to come along for honest conversations, fresh ideas, and down-to-earth support.

Here’s what Sheena has to say about our Friday evening meet ups:

“When I saw MindSpace was doing the 30-day Alcohol Experiment I decided to give it a try.

“I had been drinking for 20-plus years and went with the idea of moderating.

“By attending this group, I received encouragement, support, learning and friendship.

“Carol, our coach, gives great encouragement and friendly advice, tips and support.

“I wanted to save money, feel proud of myself, make my children proud and not feel embarrassed anymore of my drinking habits.

“I have abstained completely for 168 days. Now, at 63 years old, I have more energy, feel happier in myself, my children are proud of me, and I am saving money.

“I have Mindspace, Carol, and other group members to thank for their help, support, advice and friendship.”

Strategies for staying alcohol-free on holidays or Friday nights

Plan ahead: Check out the drinks menu before going out, to see what’s on offer. Get there early and order your drink to avoid peer pressure. Order a non-alcoholic drink in your usual glass – no one will guess it’s not a G&T or an alcohol-free beer.

Visualise the next day: Think about how you want to feel the next morning. Clear-headed, proud of yourself for not going overboard, and ready to start your day.

Change the cue: If you usually reach for a drink at a certain time, change the pattern. Go for a walk, call a friend, or get creative in the kitchen.

Bring your own: Whether at a barbecue or a party, pack your favourite alcohol-free drinks so you don’t feel left out.

Have a line ready: People get curious if you aren’t drinking. A sentence is all you need. “I’m just taking a break” is enough - there’s no need to explain more than you want to.

Don’t go it alone: Talk to someone who gets it. Join a supportive group where you’ll find encouragement, ideas, and accountability.

A growing movement of people chooses to drink less or not at all, and is finding so much more in the process.

Check out the MindSpace website to join a Friday session from 6pm. The times are flexible so people can come and go as they please, and there’s no set time to finish.

There is no pressure, no labels, just support.