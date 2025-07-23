‘Very British Problems’ will be well-known to those who spend time on social media.

The posts hold up a mirror to social awkwardness and allow us to laugh at the inner turmoil felt when British etiquette is broken.

They also highlight our peculiarities, from the simple pleasure of tea and biscuits, to making remarks about the weather and understating calamities.

Rob Temple, right, in Gooches tea room in Castle Street, Stamford, with school friends. Photo: submitted

Less widely recognised is that the man cataloguing the situations that strike such a chord spent his school days - and teenage nights out - in Stamford.

Rob Temple was back in Stamford recently, and shared photos of the town with his six million global followers.

Speaking to LincsOnline from his home in Cambridgeshire, Rob, 41, recalled how he caught a bus each day to Stamford Boys’ School from his home in Castor, a journey that took ‘about an hour’ and probably felt much longer.

He was academic, gaining straight As at A-level, and says he was inspired to become a writer by some of his teachers.

“I have nothing but fond memories of Stamford,” said Rob. “I know nostalgia can do strange things but I genuinely enjoyed my time at school.

Rob Temple when he was a pupil at Stamford School. Photo: submitted

“It was there that I came to love English and I remember my teachers, Mr Lennie and Mrs Watson, who taught me at A-level, being funny, engaging and entertaining. They had their scary moments too, but I went on to do English as a degree and became a writer.”

Until he was 16, Stamford School was for boys only, but when Rob joined the sixth form in September 2000, his would be the first year to be taught alongside the girls from Stamford High School. As a result, lessons could be in High Street St Martin’s or in St Paul’s Street and Rob remembers walking across town to get from one to another.

“My best mate lived dead opposite the girls’ school and in free periods we’d go there to eat beans on toast and play the guitar,” he said.

“We also used to go to Central nightclub from the age of about 15 and used to queue outside to get in, and we went to Quayhole Kates, which I preferred because they played better music.

“We didn’t have too much trouble with the bouncers - I’ve been 6ft tall since I was about 14 and I was usually with a friend who had stubble. The rest of us just had fluff.”

On the school’s alumni page on its website, Rob does recall the swimming pool as ‘absolutely freezing’, since in his day it was outdoor and unheated.

Rob Temple, left, with friends on the last day of sixth form, in The Lord Burghley Pub, Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: submitted

After gaining an English degree from the University of Nottingham, Rob worked for Bourne Publishing Group in Broad Street, Stamford, becoming features editor for Your Dog magazine.

He then tapped into the gadget and tech magazine market before going freelance. Rob now advises well-known companies on their social media, and writes for national newspapers and magazines, specialising in technology, apps, and sports and fitness products - and British awkwardness.

When Rob began to post Very British Problems back in 2012 he gained 100,000 followers in the first month. He now has more than a million followers on Facebook and nearly four million on Twitter, as well as pages on Instagram, TikTok, Threads and Bluesky.

“A friend had sent me a list from an internet page,” said Rob. “It was something like ‘20 strange things British people do’ and I thought, there are so many more than 20!

“I’ve been sharing them ever since and it can be a full time job, posting across all the different social media platforms.”

As well as supplying people around the world with regular doses of British humour, Rob has written several books focusing on ‘Very British Problems’. His latest, ‘A Very British Christmas’, which looks at the eccentricities of the traditions we keep, is being published by Atlantic Books in October and will be available online and in bookshops.

Rob Temple, who went to school in Stamford, has a book coming out called A Very British Christmas

Meanwhile, he is working on a novel - although admits it’s taking time - and will keep revisiting Stamford with his wife Sumin, who is well-placed to notice the quirks of British culture, having grown up in South Korea.

Rob Temple and his wife Sumin in Kings Mill Lane while on a recent visit to Stamford

A range of Very British Problems gifts and merchandise can be found at verybritishproblemstshirts.com