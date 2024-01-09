A council is being called on to repair 159 empty homes as more than 530 people are waiting to move in.

Conservative South Kesteven District councillors Ben Green and David Bellamy have expressed concerns about unoccupied council-owned properties, known as voids, which are waiting on repairs before new tenants move in.

The two councillors, who represent the Isaac Newton ward, recently visited an empty property in The Row, Rectory Lane, North Witham.

Councillors David Bellamy and Ben Green outside a vacant property in North Witham

“This marks an unfortunate first anniversary for this property,” said Coun Green.

“A whole year has passed during which it has remained fully unoccupied.

“Christmas decorations from 2022 are still adorning the property. While we acknowledge that repairs may take time, the duration is undeniably excessive, especially considering the private sector’s swift turnaround times, typically measured in weeks.

“I sincerely hope this property can be made available to those on our waiting list without further delay.”

Coun Bellamy labelled properties standing vacant for extended periods as ‘a significant disappointment’.

The property has been assessed and deemed as needing major work to bring it back into use, according to the council.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), said: “The council is considering if it would be more cost effective to sell the property, rather than spend the money to repair it.

“However, prior to a decision being made, South Kesteven District Council had to finalise a new disposal policy.

“The council is now in the process of getting this property valued before a final decision is made.”

He added it has been empty since February 20, rather than a whole year.

South Kesteven District Council has 5,871 properties, of which 159 are classed as void, the period between one tenancy ending and a new one starting.

The loss of income from these properties between April 1 and December 31 last year was £704,000.

Coun Dilks said: “Properties may be empty due to people moving on, tenants downsizing, where an occupant sadly dies or following an eviction.

“As a responsible landlord, the council uses this time to repair, refurbish and redecorate to ensure an acceptable standard for those moving in.

“However, with an ageing housing stock like ours, this may mean a longer void period while a kitchen is replaced, for example.”

Among the voids, 87 need major work, 51 minor work and three moderate work. The remaining 18 are awaiting inspection.

On the council’s housing register, 530 people are waiting to be matched to a property that ‘best meets their needs’.

Coun Dilks added: “We’re also determined to tackle the backlog of major work required in many properties as they become vacant – but not at the cost of letting sub-standard homes as has previously happened. This is clearly a longer-term challenge with no quick fixes.

“We are well up for the challenge and confident we will achieve positive results.”