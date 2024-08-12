People are revved up for the return of a popular car show.

Gleaming vehicles will be on show at the Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show next weekend.

It is one of the most popular shows in the region and attracts a loyal following of people keen to get a glimpse of the two and four-wheelers on display.

Maxey Car Show takes place on Saturday, August 17

Last year’s show attracted more than 600 vehicles ranging from classic cars to modern Ferraris. The organisers say everyone is welcome with the motto: “If you drive or ride it and you love it – come along and show it.”

The event also features live music, a real ale bar, barbecue and pizzas. It takes place on Saturday, August 17, from 11am until 4pm at Willowbrook Farm, PE6 7EL which is located between Marholm and Ufford.

Exhibitors should arrive between 8.30am and 10.30am on the day with no need to book. Judging will take place between 12.30pm and 3pm.

Admission is £5 or free for under 14s and exhibitors.