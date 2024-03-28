Hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing plans to expand a quarry.

Heidelberg Materials, formerly known as Hanson Cement, plans to extend its Grange Top quarry, adjacent to Ketton cement works as mineral reserves are running out.

Two new areas, already in Hanson’s ownership, known as Field 14 and Northwest Land, have been identified as suitable extensions and a planning application is currently being considered by Rutland County Council.

A petition against the Grange Top Quarry Expansion in Ketton was handed over to Rutland County Council

However, a number of residents in Empingham argue the expansion will have a negative impact beyond Ketton.

Among the objections are air quality, lighting, noise, increase in dust, sustainability, ecology and economic impacts.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal – this application is reference number 2024/0066

More than 450 people have signed a petition opposing the plans, which was handed over to leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller (Lib Dem) on Sunday.