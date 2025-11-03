A petition launched against a proposed development on greenfield land attracted more than 700 signatures in its first two days.

The Change.org document opposes a 250-home scheme called ‘Ermine Fields’, which would lie between Stamford and Great Casterton, bounded by the A1 and Old Great North Road, and close to the entrances to Stamford Garden Centre and Tollbar.

Behind the housing proposal is Ashberry Strategic Land, which works with Bellway Homes, and the land is owned by the Cecil Estate Family Trust.

The location of the site on the north-west edge of Stamford and just south of Great Casterton. Photo: Google Maps

Richard Cleaver, an independent councillor who represents Stamford on South Kesteven District council and Lincolnshire County Council, set up the petition on Tuesday, after Ashberry Strategic Land announced it will hold a public consultation event from 3pm on Thursday (November 6), at Great Casterton church hall.

Introducing his petition, Coun Cleaver said: “The picturesque green fields on the northwest edge of Stamford are facing an imminent threat from a planning application for 250 new homes.

“The communities of Stamford and Great Casterton have long cherished these fields and the beautiful adjoining cemetery as a green place for walking, relaxation, and connection with nature.

The petition attracted more than 700 signitures in its first two days

“South Kesteven District Council has already rejected allocating this site for development in its revised Local Plan, but the landowner, the Cecil Estate Family Trust, and the developer Ashberry Strategic Land, appear determined to press ahead and build on it.

“There are currently sites in Stamford with planning permission already granted for another 2,500-plus homes. Stamford is already bearing its share of the burden of new housing. We do not need to be building on one of the very few greenfield sites remaining within the town's boundaries.

“This proposed development is unwelcome, unnecessary and inappropriate.”

His petition calls for the proposal to be withdrawn “now and for ever”. People can sign it here: tinyurl.com/ErminePetition

Councillor for Stamford Richard Cleaver has launched a petition against ‘Ermine Fields’

Ashberry Strategic Land’s public consultation next week is designed to gain feedback from residents and interested groups, including local councillors, before it submits a formal planning application to South Kesteven District Council.

Those who cannot attend in person can join an online webinar from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday (November 12) with registration available beforehand at www.erminefields.co.uk. There is also an online survey at the same website.

On its publicity material for Ermine Fields, the developer says: “With South Kesteven District Council currently unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, this site presents an opportunity to meet local housing need while complementing the character of Stamford and Great Casterton.”

Ashberry Strategic Land has produced a masterplan for the proposed development. Image: Ashberry Strategic Land

It adds that the homes would be ‘inspired by Stamford’s distinctive architecture and materials’, and that there would be a play space, community square and a ‘green corridor forming a community spine’.

The site is described as ‘a natural extension to Stamford’ and its services and facilities, and that it ‘benefits from proximity to the A1’.

The earmarked site, close to The River Gwash, is close to the 650-home Quarry Farm development, which Allison Homes has permission to build between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road. On Tuesday (October 28) it was announced the 86-acre ‘Quarry Farm Country Park’ accompanying the new homes will be designed and managed by Nene Park Trust, the charity that manages Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.