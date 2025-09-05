Tax rebates, thoughtful gifts and Dirty Den returning to Albert Square. Life is full of pleasant surprises.

And that was very much the case with Milly’s Bistro, a spot I could have comfortably missed as an out-of-towner.

Blink and you'll miss Milly's. I did. Photo: Iliffe Media

I’d parked up opposite, got out the car and still had no idea I was anywhere near anywhere I could grab a drink.

In fact, I’d strolled into town, done a bit of shopping, enjoyed a pint elsewhere and returned to my car before my companion pointed across the road and said ‘there’s a bar over there were could try?’ before this enchanting little place was even on my radar.

With just a logo stuck to a window and a subtle swing sign, it was all too easy for me to pass without realising what this place was.

Our first sight heading into Milly's. Photo: Iliffe Media

We were ushered to the garden. Photo: Iliffe Media

I’m sure Milly’s, located at the William Cecil Hotel, is very much known to locals and people who peruse TripAdvisor. But as someone who doesn’t have the bank balance - let alone the necessary amount of corduroy - needed to call Stamford home, I’m very much glad my partner in crime spotted this hidden gem where things are done a little differently to what I’ve been used to on these travels.

Almost two years into my covert boozing and this was the first time I’d been met at the door of an establishment by a member of staff and ushered into the gardens, a wonderfully landscaped area with many seating options.

It was also the first time I’d ordered my drink from a menu and just the second time from close to 100 pubs, parlours and bistros that I’d ordered my tipple from the table and not leaning up the bar.

The place had something of a secret garden feel. Photo: Iliffe Media

Pleasant drinks at Milly's. Photo: Iliffe Media

With plenty of places to take a pew, we headed for a patioed outdoor area given something of a secret garden feel as it was enclosed by a high hedge.

It was early evening this summertime and around us were a mixture of, what I guessed to be, people staying at the hotel and post-work crowds, in surroundings that could easily be confused for one of Rupert Campbell-Black’s garden parties in Rivals.

A chap in one of those of those thick-striped Gordon Gekko-esque designer shirts laughed bawdily with his pals and made a show of topping up the wine glasses of the ladies from his group.

A glimpse outside at Milly's. Photo: Iliffe Media

A brief look inside. Photo: Iliffe Media

Nearby a dad stood, rocking his newborn while his partner warmed the bottled milk, the family engulfed in a thick fog from their chums’ carefree vaping.

Two young ladies took a small table and laughed as they shared reels from their phones, an elder couple killed time before they ate and a lone gent journalled, everyone happily soaking up the day’s final rays.

The gardens were beautifully landscaped. Photo: Iliffe Media

Ordering drinks from a menu is new to the Secret Drinker. Photo: Iliffe Media

A lovely location and a lovely way to end a lovely summer’s day.

And now you know about Milly’s, there’s no excuse to drive past.

Inside the gents. Photo: Iliffe Media

A tidy looking gents. Photo: Iliffe Media

MILLY’S BISTRO, HIGH STREET ST MARTIN’S< stamford,="" pe9="">

DECOR: A cracking garden area to enjoy a summer’s drink. What I saw of the inside was also very plush. 4/5

DRINK: I had a pint of Angelo Poretti lager (4.8%). 3/5

PRICE: The Poretti and a San Miguel 0.0% set me back a not-too-shabby £11.45. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: Loud laughs came from the large groups in this busy beer garden. 3/5

STAFF: What appeared to be an endless stream of smiley young ladies greeted me, took my order, collected my empties, brought me my bill, collected my payment and milled about. 4/5

