A former GP has been inspired by a creative writing club to publish his first book - a children’s story about the plight of endangered animals such as the pangolin.

Following his retirement from the doctor’s surgery in Empingham, Stephen Moore has had more time on his hands - and has been putting it to good use.

He joined Stamford Creative Writing Group in December 2022, meeting other members weekly at The Blonde Beet café in Stamford to share story ideas and writing tips.

Stephen Moore with his newly published book, Pangolin

“I had never written anything of note in my life,” said Stephen, who lives in Stamford.

“But I decided I would write a children’s book.

“Some of my happiest memories are reading to my four children when they were young, and now reading to my grandchildren.”

Stephen admits he's no illustrator, but his pictures will appeal to young imaginations

Stephen, who still works one day a week advising on occupational medicine, said he chose pangolins as the subject of his children’s book because they are the most trafficked animals in the world, with some cultures believing their scales offer ‘magical’ properties.

“I did my own illustrations to show to professional illustrators, but people told me to keep my drawings,” explained Stephen. He sent the story and his pictures to a publishing house and they said ‘yes’.

The result is that the book has a cheeky, childlike quality that will appeal to young imaginations and charm older ones.

The story focuses on a Pangolin family disturbed in their jungle habitat by a gang of animal smugglers. The two Pangolin youngsters, Timmie and Toby are taken away in a suitcase to be trafficked, but escape and are helped back home by animal conservation workers.

Stephen's story came about after he joined Stamford Creative Writing Group

Stephen feels the book could be read to children from the age of three, with primary school age children being the main audience.

The 50-page book called ‘Pangolin’ has the subtitle ‘The Tale of the Timid Little Pangolin who went on a Journey’.

Pangolin is available in paperback from Walker’s Books in Stamford High Street, can be order in Walkers in Oakham, and is also available from Amazon. It is priced £7.99.

Stamford Creative Writing Club meets from 9.30am on Wednesdays at The Blonde Beet in St Paul’s Street, Stamford.