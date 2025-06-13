Have you ever felt pangs of jealousy while sat in the pub?

Maybe the person through the door before you nabbed the last free seat, your mate got the final pint of a nice drop in the barrel or Dave from accounts got to Lucy from HR before you had your chance.

The London Inn in Stamford

A good looking bar and plenty of seating

But what about pub envy itself?

It’s not something I’ve really thought of before. But it’s slowly worming its way into my brain.

That’s because I’ve been hugely impressed with the high-quality of pubs available in each of my visits to Stamford for this column.

The London Inn in Stamford is a nice-looking pub

Some bold walls and, yes, brown stools

More seating options

To the point that I feared that the law of averages meant that on this midweek evening out I was due to stumble across a bad one.

So I took a deep breath as I pushed open the door of the London Inn.

Read more Secret Drinker reviews here

But no. It seems that some towns just have lots and lots and lots of great boozers.

The bar

An old fruit machine

Some wall art

And I must admit I’m getting pretty jealous of the people who live on the southern border of Lincolnshire.

Not enough to cripple my finances by buying a house around these parts, but still pretty green-eyed.

The attractive London Inn building on a corner plot dates back to the 1930s and is wedged between an Italian restaurant and yet more nice pubs.

Cocktails and live music

Comfy sofas greet you on your entrance to the pub

Some sturdy benches

Inside - to me anyway - it’s first appearance was very similar to a number of the nice boozers I’ve stumbled across in Stamford and Bourne: bold or bare brick walls covered in metal adverts from times gone by, expensive-looking tiling, light brown benches, tables, stool and sofas, a few oldie-worldie trinkets, wooden flooring and an elaborate, delightful-looking bar.

It’s a recurring theme. But one that always hits the spot.

It was pretty quiet when I arrived, barring a few groups or couples at tables inside and out, a couple of young ladies who kept popping out back to vape; until (I presume) a meeting on the first floor (which appeared to be predominantly a dining area) ended and a swathe of jolly elder gentlemen found their way down the stairs.

A pint of Neck Oil and a Moretti

Some interesting lighting

The London Inn in Stamford

It wasn’t the warmest of evenings but had it been I’d have had the choice of two beer gardens… a roof terrace area connected to the building or a random square of tables a 20 metre yomp from the building and confusingly at the front of two other pubs and a restaurant.

Another Stamford pub, another enjoyable experience.

You know what, I’m starting to feel glad I can’t afford to live there… as I couldn’t cope with the mental anguish of trying to pick a local.

Outdoor seating to the left and, out back

One of the outside seating areas

Inside the gents

THE LONDON INN, ST JOHN’S STREET, STAMFORD, PE9 2DB

DECOR: Very Stamford. Very nice. A really good looking, comfortable pub, both inside and out. 4/5

DRINK: I went for a pint of my current default choice Beavertown Neck Oil (Abv 4.3%). 4/5

PRICE: I paid £13 for this and a pint of Moretti. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: It was a quiet night but everyone there seemed to be having a decent time, especially the chaps up top. 3/5

STAFF: I was served by a young lady who did the business before returning to chat with a colleague. 3/5

Click here to follow Secret Drinker on Twitter/X.

Do you agree with the Secret Drinker or have any suggestions where he should go next? Email secretdrinker@lincsonline.co.uk or comment below.