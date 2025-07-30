A regional director of an end-of-life care hospice is celebrating a major career milestone.

Allison Mann, from Stamford, first joined Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough as a part-time nurse.

She quickly demonstrated a commitment to palliative care and progressed from staff nurse to ward sister, taking on a series of senior leadership roles, including head of clinical services.

Allison Mann, regional director of Sye Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, is celebrating 25 years of her career. Pictures: Submitted

Now, she leads healthcare operations in the East to England and is marking 25 years of her career.

Allison, who enjoys walking her dog, gardening and sailing on Rutland Water in her spare time, said she had always dreamt of being a nurse but never imagined she would one day be running a hospice.

“Even as a child, I just knew that caring for people was what I wanted to do,” she said.

Allison joined the hospice in 2000 as a part-time registered nurse

“It never occurred to me then that I would end up as regional director, but along the way, opportunities have come along and I’ve taken them.”

Palliative care was not the direction Allison expected to take, but her experience on a respitory ward in Leicester set her on the path.

She was caring for a man in his 80s, who was dying, but in the next beds were patients who needed treatment.

Allison knew she could have done so much more for the man in his final days if he had been in a different setting.

The hospice in Peterborough

“I often felt that the care patients were receiving on an acute medical ward wasn’t meeting their needs in those final moments,” she said.

“I knew I could do more. When I joined Sue Ryder, I found I could give patients and their families the time they needed and deserved.”

Allison completed a pre-nursing course at Stamford College and went on to study at the Charles Frears College of Nursing and Midwifery in Leicester.

In 1997, she began work as a nurse on the respiratory ward at Glenfield Hospital.

Allison cutting a cake to mark 25 years with Sue Ryder

As part of her job in Leicester, Allison worked with Macmillan nurses to shape care for terminally ill patients.

Soon after she applied for a job as a ward sister at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and was offered the position, but then found out she was pregnant with her first child.

Allison decided to stay with the NHS but when her daughter Emily was three-years-old, she contacted the hospice again and was given a job as a nurse in July 2000.

Her role now spans budget management, service transformation, collaboration with integrated care boards as well as a commitment to delivering high-quality end-of-life care.

Reflecting on her time with Sue Ryder, Allison said: “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made.

“I feel so fortunate to work alongside such a wonderful, caring group of people. The culture here feels just right - we’re kind, thoughtful and truly live by Sue Ryder’s values and behaviours.”

“We have big plans to increase support for people in their own homes and communities, work in greater collaboration with the NHS and other partners and improve awareness and understanding of the need for more sustainable end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

“It’s an exciting time, and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

The hospice cares for patients with life-limiting illnesses from across the region, including Stamford and Bourne.

Its workforce includes doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and bereavement support workers.