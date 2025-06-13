An ex-Royal Marine wants to make more people in South Lincolnshire aware of the benefits of the Lincolnshire Royal Marines Association.

After a 10 year stint serving in the Marines, Andrew Tannock, 74, has long enjoyed the support, stability and friendship which membership offers.

Now he would like more people in a similar position to get involved.

The Lincolnshire Royal Marines Association is part of the Royal Marines Charitable Trust and meets in Lincoln on the third Wednesday of each month.

Andrew said: “Our membership is gradually fading as none of us are getting any younger. But I’d like to see other ex-Marines join.

”The association helps and supports ex-servicemen in the same way that SSAFA and the Royal British Legion.”

It organises fundraising events - such as a stall being held in the Cornhill Market in Lincoln on June 28 - and is able to offer support such as counselling, employment and education advice and health and wellbeing, and there is a members-only discounts scheme.

”We’ve got members from all over the county and everyone finds the association good to be part of,” said Andrew, who lives in Stamford. “I’d be happy to try and arrange joint travel with anyone else coming from the south of the county.”

Andrew’s service between 1968 and 1978 included spells in the ships’ commission and commando units. Towards the end of his time, he visited clubs and schools all over the country to spread the word about what a career in the Royal Marines can bring.

”You gain experience in everything,” he said. “You experience fun times and the bad times you try to ignore.

”I’m very fond of my time in the Marines.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about becoming a member should search online for The Royal Marines Charity.