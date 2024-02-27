Nataliia Zanko came to Stamford with her young daughter Elina in May 2022, following the route her cousin had taken after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Heeding the lesson of a friend who escaped from Eastern Ukraine when the Russians invaded the Crimea nine years ago, Nataliia arrived knowing she must accept life in South Lincolnshire would not be a short-term fix.

“The war is not finishing soon,” she said.

Anastasia and daughter Elina have lived in Stamford since May 2022

“My friends came to Kyiv in 2014 and brought only a few things because they thought it would only take a few days.

“They continued to stay there up to 2022, so I clearly understand that a war doesn’t finish quickly. So I’ve been trying to do my best here from the first day.”

Her eventual journey from Kyiv to here began, as did many, many others, in February 2022 when Russian troops and tanks crossed the border into Ukraine.

Elina, back row, right, with friends in more carefree days back home

“We had only one hour to collect all our things - it was really stressful,” Nataliia remembers.

“We were told we should be ready to go with our most important things, but of course we didn’t believe it was going to happen.

“But on 24th February my relatives rang me to tell us war had started. It was difficult for us to know where to move.”

Nataliia is worried her husband Sergii will be called up to fight

With huge queues for fuel, and without enough in the tank to drive the 300km to refuge at the parents of her husband Sergii, the family instead headed to her father’s village.

It was within easier reach in the Kyiv region, but near a military base which would make it a potential target.

As terrified civilians raced to get out of the capital, a trip that would normally take 40 minutes turned into an eight-hour ordeal.

Nataliia's friend Anastasia was killed around the new year in a Russian strike on a Kyiv factory

“The Russians bombed everything around us, but we just prayed,” Nataliia recalled.

It was back in her home village that she met Anastasia, the wife of a former classmate. They quickly grew close.

“We spent more than three months together and met every day to support each other and share stories,” Nataliia said.

When she made the move to England, Anastasia, a wife and mum to a 17-year-old daughter, returned to her factory job in Kyiv.

Just before the new year, Nataliia became worried when her friend - a fellow Ukrainian in Stamford - said that her husband, a fireman in Kyiv, was on a rescue mission at a factory in the city.

“I started to call Anastasia, but she didn’t answer,” Nataliia recalled.

“Then I phoned her sister-in-law and asked if she was OK but they did not know.”

Soon, the news she feared was confirmed.

Nataliia says her friend was among dozens killed by a rocket attack as Russia intensified its bombardment around the new year.

“Her birthday was on 26th December and I was busy looking for a job,” she said.

“I wanted to call her for new year and congratulate for her birthday, but I didn’t make the call.”

Anastasia is not the only friend Nataliia has lost in an attritional and devastating conflict which is nearing a grim second anniversary.

Another friend from her home village, a veteran of the 2014 war, rejoined the army when Putin’s forces invaded again, but he was killed within a month.

“It felt like some stone in my skull - it’s difficult when someone dies that you know. Every day people die in the war.”

As well as her husband, Nataliia also has a father and uncle still in Ukraine.

Now she fears Sergii, a salesman with no military experience, will be called up to fight.

“Sometimes it feels like the war has stopped - when there is a quiet time in Kyiv and it is safe,” she reflects.

“Then all the bombing happened for three or four days around new year - 100 rockets every day – and it’s horrible for everyone.

“Our soldiers are fighting for a peaceful life in Ukraine, but they really need help from western countries.”

After moving in with hosts through the government’s Homes For Ukraine scheme, Nataliia found a full-time job in Stamford providing maternity cover as an assistant accountant and began renting a place.

With the cover coming to an end, Nataliia - a finance controller for a large agricultural manufacturer back home - is now searching for a new job and admits that life here as a single parent, without deep roots and a family to provide childcare, can be a strain.

However, like her fellow Ukrainians here, she has been deeply moved by the community's welcome.

“I don’t have my own accommodation - I don't have my own anything,” she said.

“In Kyiv I had my own home and my own car, my favourite job. Everything is difficult now, but at least we are safe.

“It has really impressed me how people can open their hearts and their homes for us.

“They are so generous to invite us when we are not their families. I’m really grateful to them.

“When we moved, a nice lady gave us lots of furniture, kitchen equipment, even a Christmas tree!”

Elina, now 10, helps to give Nataliia a positive focus as well as a distraction from the situation back home.

“My daughter is amazing,” she said.

“She brought home a report from primary school last year and everything was brilliant.

“My English friends were impressed with her English - she already understands more than me!

“She is happy here although I really worry about her mental health and have tried to save her from the effects of what is happening.”

Being active also helps, and Nataliia volunteers with several projects set up in the town to unite the Ukrainian community and prevent isolation.

She helps out with a group which makes stretchers for the Ukrainian army, and is part of the Sunflowers Ukrainian Choir, formed by British-Ukrainian music teacher Mike Tymoczko, from Belmesthorpe, in Rutland.

“The choir helps our community so much,” Nataliia said.

“It helps to popularise Ukrainian culture and gives us huge energy being together.

“We have a great community in Stamford. They are great people; they are my family here.”

Nataliia has learned well from her friend’s exile nine years ago.

Facing up to a tough reality, mother and daughter have now put down the roots here that she knew were needed. For however long that may be.

“I will probably continue to live here,” she reflects.

“Of course, I hope that the war will finish as soon as possible, and if it happened I would be happy to go back to Ukraine and help develop my country.

“But really, I don’t know.”