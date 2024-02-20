Chocoholics have only a few weeks left to stock up on their favourite treats before a shop closes for good.

The owner of Stamford Heavenly Chocolates is taking early retirement and will be closing the shop at Sacrewell in Thornaugh after Easter.

Barbara Farrow has been making chocolates for 17 years but will be hanging up her apron and retiring to Norfolk with her husband David after a period of ill health.

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates owner Barbara Farrow

She is hosting a farewell tea party for past and present staff this weekend ahead of the busy Mother’s Day and Easter season.

Barbara said: “The time is right for us to move back to Norfolk to be closer to family and enjoy the next chapter.”

The couple moved to Stamford nearly 20 years ago for David’s farming job. Barbara started trading as the Stamford Cupcake Company at Stamford market. She later attended a three-day course in Banbury to learn how to make chocolate decorations for her cakes, but realised she enjoyed that more than the baking.

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates

She started to run chocolate-making workshops from their farmhouse in Stamford but outgrew the space and moved to the courtyard at Sacrewell in August 2020. She also ran a shop in Oakham for 10 months during 2022.

Barbara said: “I’ve loved every minute of it and have never looked back. I’ve particularly enjoyed the workshops and a lot of people have said they will miss them at Christmas because it has become a family tradition.

“I’ve also enjoyed making new things and seeing people’s reactions when they try the new products or flavours. I’m so thankful for their support, especially the customers who used to visit the market stall and still come to the shop now.

“I’m also lucky to have worked with a very friendly team. The staff have been great and are more like friends.”

The shop will remain open at Sacrewell until Easter, with Barbara already selling off some of her equipment and furniture.

The couple will remain in Stamford until the autumn to allow David to complete one final harvest. They will then move to their home county of Norfolk where Barbara is looking forward to spending time with family, gardening and travel. She said: “We both work so many hours, it will be nice to finally have time to do all the things we want to do.”