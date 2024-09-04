Mother opens Edina Photography studio in Grantham
A mum-of-two has taken her photography business from her living room to a new studio.
Edina Húsvét has opened Edina Photography in London Road, Grantham, offering photoshoots for many special occasions including weddings, birthdays, businesses and families.
The mother-of-two first began photographing eight years ago from her own home, but has now taken the leap to open a studio as her children, Jennifer, nine, and Jonathan, 11, are a bit older.
“I put my love, passion, vision, knowledge and pursuit of perfection into my work - my goal is for the photos I deliver to be more than just pictures,” said Edina.
She added: “Over the years, my skills and collection of props have grown.
“I noticed that my clients wanted something more professional. So, I started purchasing accessories, clothing and attending workshops.
“I realised that clients preferred to just walk into the studio and fully enjoy the experience.
“However, this was no longer feasible in my living room. So I decided to move to this larger space where I can truly provide them with the feeling of disconnecting and experiencing a service that is all about them.”
Edina wants to create moments that people can “pause to appreciate year after year”.
She added: “I’ve dedicated eight years of my life to reaching the point where I can open my own studio.
“I built my dream while raising children and working, and though it’s funny that I haven’t made much money from it, I’m proud because I didn’t give up and this is a turning point.
“It meant a lot that I could be at home with my children while I worked.
“Often, I would just put my little son to sleep and the client would already be arriving.
“It really made things easier that I could manage the household alongside photography.
“But now they’re a bit older, it’s a true help because I truly feel that I can now set much bigger gaosl while still being there for them.
“I constantly hold on to the idea that I want to show them a direction, that if we have goals and want to achieve them, we are capable of doing so, even if it’s not always easy.
“That’s what I hold on to and carry forward through all the difficulties.”