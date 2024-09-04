A mum-of-two has taken her photography business from her living room to a new studio.

Edina Húsvét has opened Edina Photography in London Road, Grantham, offering photoshoots for many special occasions including weddings, birthdays, businesses and families.

The mother-of-two first began photographing eight years ago from her own home, but has now taken the leap to open a studio as her children, Jennifer, nine, and Jonathan, 11, are a bit older.

Edina Húsvét, owner of Edina Photography.

“I put my love, passion, vision, knowledge and pursuit of perfection into my work - my goal is for the photos I deliver to be more than just pictures,” said Edina.

She added: “Over the years, my skills and collection of props have grown.

Edina has been doing photography for eight years.

“I noticed that my clients wanted something more professional. So, I started purchasing accessories, clothing and attending workshops.

“I realised that clients preferred to just walk into the studio and fully enjoy the experience.

A look inside the studio.

A look inside the studio.

A look inside the studio.

“However, this was no longer feasible in my living room. So I decided to move to this larger space where I can truly provide them with the feeling of disconnecting and experiencing a service that is all about them.”

Edina wants to create moments that people can “pause to appreciate year after year”.

Edina Photography in London Road, Grantham.

She added: “I’ve dedicated eight years of my life to reaching the point where I can open my own studio.

“I built my dream while raising children and working, and though it’s funny that I haven’t made much money from it, I’m proud because I didn’t give up and this is a turning point.

“It meant a lot that I could be at home with my children while I worked.

“Often, I would just put my little son to sleep and the client would already be arriving.

“It really made things easier that I could manage the household alongside photography.

“But now they’re a bit older, it’s a true help because I truly feel that I can now set much bigger gaosl while still being there for them.

“I constantly hold on to the idea that I want to show them a direction, that if we have goals and want to achieve them, we are capable of doing so, even if it’s not always easy.

“That’s what I hold on to and carry forward through all the difficulties.”