A former RAF serviceman who suffered devastating leg injuries is running his final race for charity.

Paul Childe-Freeman sustained irreversible damage to his tendons and ligaments after his parachute failed to open as he jumped from an aircraft.

As a result he wears prosthetic supports to stand and walk, but this hasn’t stopped his love of running. In 2009, two decades after the accident, he completed the London Marathon in four hours and 46 minutes.

From left, Sarah Skerritt, Paul Childe-Freeman, Becky Buxton, Guy Skerritt and Cooper the cocker spaniel at The Millstone pub in All Saints' Street, Stamford

But in 2020 Paul contracted meningitis, misdiagnosed as covid during the height of the pandemic, which has resulted in brain damage and epileptic fits. The strong medication he needs to control the epilepsy causes him bouts of shaking, making him more unsteady on his feet.

Despite this, the 63-year-old from New Cross Road in Stamford remains positive and keen to help others who are having a tough time.

He has raised money for the Royal British Legion in Stamford, and will take part in this summer’s Race for Life at Burghley Park near Stamford, which raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Paul said: “My uncle John has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, and his son died from cancer.

“John is my mum’s brother, and mum, who lives in Baston, was a Macmillan nurse. I wanted to find something I could do to help, and that’s why I signed up to do the Race for Life.”

Paul is being supported by friends, family and pub-goers. Although he doesn’t drink alcohol due to his medication, he is a regular at The Millstone pub in Stamford, where about £500 has already been pledged for his participation in the 10km run on July 1. Donations can be made by asking at the bar.

A further £510 has been pledged on Paul’s Race for Life fundraising page and people can top this up by visiting tinyurl.com/PaulChildeF

Paul believes this will be his final fundraising run due to his own health issues, although he wants to continue to support good causes.

“I want to be remembered as someone who helped people,” he said.