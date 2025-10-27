A well-known community figure has been honoured for her decades of service with a surprise appearance on BBC’s The One Show.

Shelagh Busby, from Collyweston, appeared in the programme’s ‘One Big Thank You’ segment on Thursday for her involvement in the village life over the last 50 years.

To thank her for her dedication, she was surprised with her ‘One Big Thank You’, with the help of Joe Swift, a celebrity gardener, author and television presenter.

Shelagh Busby from Collyweston was featured on BBC's The One Show. Photo: Submitted

Believing she was attending a talk by Joe, one of her favourite celebrities, at the Rutland Garden Centre, near Oakham, Shelagh was stunned when, halfway through the presentation, the spotlight turned on her instead.

Joe, who began his talk dicussing dahlias, said: “A lot of plants have significance in their meanings. Dahlias mean grace, kindness and commitment.

“There is one person in this audience who I think that’s particularly relevant to – wouldn’t you say Shelagh?”

Her friends and family, who had been hiding in the café until she took her seat in the front row before sneaking in to sit behind her, erupted in cheers.

Shelagh pictured with her favourite garden celebrity Joe Swift. Photo: Submitted

When asked how she felt, Shelagh said: “I was totally in the dark. I thought I’d got a free ticket to hear Joe talk about gardening.

“I was in shock – I still am – seeing a room full of people I knew. I was really flattered and humbled, I suppose, because I never do anything for recognition. I just do it because it needs doing.

“I didn’t know this was going to happen and the gentleman who nominated me did so about nine months ago.

“I’m around the same people most of the time and nobody let the secret out.”

Photo: Submitted

The 80-year-old, who has devoted her life to helping others in the community, spent 15 years fostering children and went on to adopt two.

In 1975, she set up a playgroup for children aged three to five, which she ran for 20 years, and also started a youth club for slightly older children, which she ran for around six years.

She has also served as chairman of the parish council for about two decades and is one of the longest-serving members of the village hall committee.

During her time on the committee, she has overseen the construction of two extensions, two major refurbishments and many pantomines - the latter being her favourite.

She has helped organise and make costumes for the pantomine throughout the years.

Speaking on the One Show, her friends described her as just an ‘amazing person’.

One friend said: “She’s made a 100 per cent difference in the village, and if there’s more people in Collyweston like Shelagh, the village would be perfect.

Another said: “She will do anything for anybody and she doesn’t ask for reward or to be thanked.

“She just does it because she’s just Shelagh.”

Describing her work with the children, another friend said: “Shelagh is very good with children. She would lead them in the right path.

Another added: “I grew up with her and the kids she has fostered. She is just an amazing person. She would never let the kids down.”

Shelagh said she helped the community because that was just what she did.

She added: “Thank you to everybody. Whatever I had done in the past was not just me, there were other people involved.”

You can see the ‘One Big Thank You’ segment featuring Shelagh on BBC iPlayer.