After being bitten by a tick five years ago Deborah Bircham’s life was ‘turned upside down’.

Having suffered with chronic pain all her life the 46-year-old understands the stigma with ‘invisible illnesses’ and the difficulties receiving a diagnosis.

And after she contracted Lyme disease when she was unknowingly bitten by an infected tick, her health declined even further.

Deborah Bircham. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Deborah can now trace the time of the bite back to 2018 when she was out working in woodland, but when she was given the diagnosis in 2020 after numerous doctors’ appointments, she was initially shocked.

“I remember there being a very big bite but it never occurred to me,” she said.

Deborah, who worked at the Stamford museum, describes being ‘devastated’ following the diagnosis and losing her sense of identity after being unable to work.

Most people with Lyme disease get better after antibiotic treatment but for Deborah this wasn’t the case.

The disease triggered an immune disorder, mast cell activation syndrome, and for years she became almost bedridden, as she struggled to get a diagnosis.

Deborah said: “I was looking for answers but I felt invisible.

“I wondered if it was me, had I gone mad?”

She continues to experience a multitude of symptoms on a daily basis and is extremely reactive to many foods, chemicals, perfumes, toiletries and household products.

Deborah Bircham contracted lyme disease after being bitten by a tick

Deborah continued to find most doctors were mystified by her symptoms, so decided to explore other routes back to good health.

She researched and implemented a combination of diet and lifestyle changes, which she believes made a big difference, alongside conventional medical treatments.

She also used psychotherapy and mindfulness techniques to support her mental wellbeing.

For Deborah one of the biggest changes was cutting out inflammatory and extremely processed foods.

“I was totally oblivious before,” said Deborah.

“I would go to the supermarket and buy packet meals.

“Now I see that I have to look after my body.”

Deborah, who lives in Careby, was featured in a Vogue article in August alongside other women with Lyme disease, including American model Bella Hadid.

“When I was contacted I initially thought it was a scam email,” she said.

“I’m pleased they were talking about it and making it visible in such a high profile magazine because it is so poorly understood.”

Deborah has a history of chronic pain which comes from cauda equina syndrome, a condition which went undiagnosed until she was in her 20s.

Despite multiple operations, she was left with permanent nerve damage and by 35 was walking with a stick.

However, she also saw improvements with her other illness after making the holistic changes.

On her health journey, she met many others who also felt frustrated by the lack of understanding about chronic illness and realised that conventional medicine may not always help people who suffer with long-term illness, fatigue and pain.

Her experiences have led her to start her own business, Live Well with Chronic Illness, to share what she has learnt and help others manage their own health conditions.

Deborah said: “I realised that there is a real need for a more holistic support model for people living with complex, chronic illness, which looks at the root-causes of symptoms and offers individualised physical and emotional support for the whole person.

“I learnt that people whose lives have been derailed by chronic illness are often left struggling to pick up the pieces on their own and feeling unsure about how to manage their symptoms.

“Often the guidance and support that is available to them is inadequate and confusing.”

Determined to use what she had learnt to make a difference to others, in 2022 Deborah qualified to teach mindfulness and began teaching a specially adapted online Mindfulness for chronic illness course.

In 2023 she qualified as a naturopathic nutrition and health coach with the College of Naturopathic Medicine, and is now opening her ‘virtual business’, ‘Live Well With Chronic Illness’, offering holistic wellness coaching for people living with long-term chronic health conditions and pain.

Deborah is also a qualified hypnotherapist and psychotherapist.

She said: “It is now my vocation to support others to be as well as they can possibly be with their health conditions, and help them to live a meaningful and fulfilled life in spite of pain and illness, as I have learned to do.”

She believes having experienced chronic pain, it helps her to offer advice.

“Because I have had that experience I totally resonate and remember what that’s like,” she said.

“I wish I had been told these things.”

Although there is still some stigma, Deborah believes holistic approaches are becoming more well recognised and are “key to improving mental and physical wellbeing.”

As part of the business she will be running sessions at MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford.