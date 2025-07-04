An iconic feature of Stamford’s street scene is expected to disappear for a month for essential repairs.

The George of Stamford’s gallows sign which hangs across High Street St Martin’s is currently missing two sections of timber.

They fell into the road two months ago, narrowly missing two cars nearby.

The George, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

The historic sign was installed during the 18th Century to welcome honest travellers and act as a warning to highwaymen.

The owners need planning permission for the repairs because the sign hangs from a listed building within Stamford’s conservation area. They hope it can be removed, repaired and reinstalled during a planned road closure for repairs to the town bridge later this month to minimise disruption.

The hotel’s application to South Kesteven District Council says: “The view up the High Street from the bridge and back down the hill towards the bridge is an iconic view of Stamford, with the George Hotel and its associated gallows sign forming a significant part of the street scene.”

Sections of the sign are missing. Photo: submitted

If the council grants planning permission, the repair work will be carried out in stages. The sign will be taken down and laid out in the hotel’s car park for contractors to assess the damage and create templates for the repairs. Once the new parts are made, the sign will be rebuilt in the contractor’s workshop before it is returned to the hotel.

Lincolnshire County Council has already announced a seven-week road closure while the town bridge is re-waterproofed. This will take place between July 14 and September 1 and send drivers on a large loop out of Stamford via the A1175 Kettering Road and A1.

The sign repairs are expected to take place during this time but will require an additional section of road to be closed along High Street St Martin’s up to the junction with Water Street. The dates are still to be confirmed.

The George Hotel's gallows sign needs repairing. Photo: submitted

Do you have a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk