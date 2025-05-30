Business owners are being urged to play a part in an idea to attract more visitors to their town centre.

Stamford Visitor Centre volunteers provide a summer ‘meet and greet’ service for passengers arriving by coach at the town bus station in St Peter’s Hill.

Armed with maps and minds full of local knowledge, they help direct day-trippers to cafes, restaurants, specific shops and places of interest.

Hawkes Tours coach driver David Carter, centre, with Stamford Visitor Centre volunteers, from left, Judith Juniper, Kitty Beck, Jill Collinge and Mick Sockett

Now Jill Collinge, who established the Stamford Visitor Centre service in 2022, would like volunteers to also hand out discount vouchers offering money off and freebies at town businesses.

After welcoming 37 day visitors from Derby on Friday morning last week (May 23), Jill said: “We offer 50% off at Pizza Da Mario for coach drivers but we would like to be able to provide their passengers with discounts as well, to help them enjoy their time in Stamford even more.

“A lot of people come quite a way for the Friday market in the summer, and if they know they can receive a bit of money off when they arrive, they are more likely to book again - and mention it to friends.”

Volunteers Mike Sockett and Jill Collinge offer maps and local knowledge to people arriving on a coach from Derby

Drivers often choose where they stop for coffee and a leg-stretch on longer journeys, and so Jill’s idea to treat them well when they arrive in Stamford is important for keeping the town on their radars.

David Carter, a driver for Hawkes Tours of Derby, said many of his passengers are ‘regulars’, and being provided with maps and information on arrival was beneficial.

“Being greeted on arrival is something we might see at National Trust properties or at large events such as Spalding Flower Parade, but it’s unusual for a town market day,” he said.

“It’s a nice touch.”

Mike Sockett welcomes a visitor as he arrives at Stamford bus station

About 40 volunteers are involved in Stamford Visitor Centre. One of them, Kitty Beck, said she likes being able to promote Stamford and meet new people, who often stop for a chat as they get off the coaches.

“I also enjoy being part of a good team, and I have made friends with some of the other volunteers,” she added.

Volunteer Judith Juniper points out useful places on a map of Stamford to a visitor

As well as meeting visitors at the bus station, volunteers provide information maps, leaflets and local knowledge from a desk in the entrance to Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street. The desk is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm, Wednesdays until Saturdays.

Last year volunteer greeters welcomed 143 coaches to Stamford and responded to more than 4,000 queries in Stamford Corn Exchange.

Suzanna Sawyer and Elaine Hooper volunteering at the Stamford Visitor Centre desk in the Corn Exchange, Broad Street

Businesses keen to offer discounts and incentives to visitors can phone Jill on 07712 853854 or pop into the Visitor Centre and leave contact details with a volunteer.

Anyone wishing to join the team of volunteers is welcomed to get in touch in the same way.