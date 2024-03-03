“I try to just pray and think about something good.”

For Tetiana Bilotserkovets, the moments of not knowing are the toughest.

While she is living in peace and safety with nine-year-old son Volodymyr in Stamford, her husband Oleksandr is entrenched at the front line in Ukraine, defending his country against Russian forces.

Volodymyr, 9, has had to adapt to life without his beloved dad

“He is tired now, it is exhausting,” said Tetiana, or Tanya, for short.

“They have seven days at zero line and then three days off when they can go to shower, wash their clothes, buy something for next time when they return.

“When he’s there I cannot speak with him or get any messages so I don’t know how he is.

Electrical engineer Oleksandr had no military experience before he was called into the army a month after Russia invaded

“I try instead to work more and think about something else. If I start to think about how he is, it’s very hard.”

Oleksandr, or Sasha, worked as an electrical engineer in their home city of Oleksandriya, and had no military experience before he was drafted on March 30, 2022, a month after the invasion.

It’s a date etched in Tanya’s memory and recalled as quickly as you would a birthday or wedding anniversary.

Tanya and Sasha are reunited during leave from army duties

“I thought he should stay with his job and not go to the army because his job is more critical for infrastructure, but he didn’t ask for protection from the army. He decided he should just go.”

Due to their home city’s location in central Ukraine, the family felt safe enough to stay put after Russia invaded on February 24, and Tanya even continued to work after her husband left.

“It was a horrible day – we never thought it could happen in the 21st century,” Tanya recalled.

Tanya and nine-year-old son Volodymyr have settled well in Stamford, but miss home

“We tried to live and go to work as normal and my son had school at home.

“After a couple of months my husband decided that we should go from Ukraine to a safer place.

“He was not at home and worried about us, and it was better for him to know that we were somewhere safer. I didn’t want to go, but my husband was really strict about it.

“It is good for our son that he is safe and in school. Back home we had to go to a shelter and sit for one or two hours during attacks and it’s really hard for children.”

Having learned English at school, Tanya decided to head for the UK, found a sponsor online and moved to Stamford on May 25, 2022.

She stayed with her hosts for almost 18 months, brushing up her English skills through free classes at Barn Hill Methodist Church, before finding her and Volodymyr a place of their own shortly before last Christmas.

“We are very close - they gave us protection and help,” said Tanya.

“I never thought people could open their door to someone they didn’t know, but this situation shows that we still have more good people.

“We saw this in Ukraine after the war started when people would help those whose homes had been destroyed, like Kherson and Kharkiv.”

They have settled well in the town. Tanya, an engineer back home, works as a cleaner to pay the bills, while her son is studying and making friends at Malcolm Sargent Primary School.

But, life as a refugee has more the feel of an overlong holiday than home. It’s life in the short-term.

And there’s the added anxiety of what is happening to loved ones back home, particularly Oleksandr.

Having trained to lay and remove mines, he spent the early part of the war working near the border with Belarus.

Oleksandr has spent the last two months at the sharp end in Bakhmut, a key strategic city for both sides in eastern Ukraine and consequently the scene of fierce fighting.

“Last time he said it was a very bad situation where he is and doesn’t know what will happen,” Tanya recalled.

“Eighty per cent of soldiers who were killed or injured in this region were by drone. It is a very horrible situation now.

“I know that he has friends who were injured, but he doesn’t speak a lot about bad things.”

The couple spoke daily before Sasha’s stint at the front began, but the family has not spent time together, shared a laugh, or enjoyed a hug since last summer.

In their upside down world, going home is now a holiday.

“I have plans to go to Ukraine again but we don’t know where he will be then,” she said.

“Sasha always loved to joke; he is very friendly. He is a brave man. My son misses him very, very much.

“I just try to live and hope that we can soon return home. I still have hope.”