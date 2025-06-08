If you believe the stereotypes, it’s a place of gauchos on horseback, seductive tango dancing and of course the birthplace of Maradona, writes Wittering Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

However, this vast destination whose neighbours include Uraguay, Bolivia Brazil and Chile, has a whole lot more to it; from its northernmost point to the End of the World in Ushuaia, Argentina stretches over 2,268 miles and 889 miles from east to west.

Waterfalls in Argentina. Photo: Travel Counsellors

A place on my own wish list, Argentina has so much to offer it can be hard to decide where to start exploring. From the dramatic mountains in the north to the frozen wilderness of Patagonia, the natural scenery provides spectacular views, its national parks are filled with abundant wildlife and its buzzing cities rival that of any capital around the world.

There are direct flights available from the UK to Buenos Aires with British Airways which take 13 hours, or alternatively, one stop options with a range of other airlines. On the ground, Argentinian infrastructure is well developed; quality hotels, a range of high standard eateries and a good transport system mean it is a very comfortable place to discover. Widely acclaimed for its wine production and for the mouth-watering steaks, it makes an especially great place for foodies to explore.

Palacio Barolo in Buenos Aires. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Jujuy in Argentina. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The seasons are the opposite of the UK, and due to its vast size, the regions have their own climates. In the winter, for example, Southern Patagonia is covered in snow and beaten by icy winds. While winter may not be the best time to visit Patagonia, it’s a great time to visit the north of the country, when the sweltering summer heat subsides. The centre of Argentina can be enjoyed all year round, although the spring and autumn period is a great time to visit Buenos Aires and Mendoza.

If you want to see all of Argentina’s highlights, the distances you’ll need to travel are pretty vast. Internal flights save time and help avoid what can be rather long road trips. Don’t let the distances put you off though, because whether you travel in a group, as a family or even on your own, this destination is worthy of exploration. Comprehensive ‘highlights’ itineraries will include visits to Buenos Aires, Patagonia, Iguazu Falls and the wine region of Mendoza. In a 2 week holiday you can get a real feel for the country, its culture and geography. If the thought of travelling around under your own steam is daunting, why not join one of the many guided tours available with other like-minded travellers?

Emma Savage

So, if you are looking for a holiday somewhere exciting, exotic and a little adventurous, add Argentina to the list!

Happy travels!