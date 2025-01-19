January is traditionally a very busy time for the travel industry; and that’s certainly been true for me this month, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

However, rather than package holidays to the Med, I’ve been flat out putting together some very nice trips to all corners of the globe including tailormade itineraries and bucket list trips.

Reindeer in Lapland. Photo: Travel Counsellors

At the beginning of the month, I booked a trip to Lapland for a large family group; the grandparents are taking their adult children and grandchildren to meet Santa (how lovely!). There are a lot of companies who sell Lapland trips, but believe me, they are not all the same quality and don’t have the same inclusions. It isn’t a cheap place to take the family, but when you consider that you’ll probably only do this sort of trip once, I believe in doing it right.

So, I’ve booked my customers with a company I use regularly and trust – they offer a quality product, with decent length sleigh rides and snowmobile safaris rather than taster sessions of just a few minutes (which cheaper companies provide). They accommodate customers in picturesque, unspoilt resorts to give a more authentic experience and they think of every detail to ensure the magic of Christmas is kept alive. Children are always thrilled when the playful elves get them involved with snowball flights, they love visiting Santa’s Post Office and of course the highlight of the trip is finally meeting Santa himself.

Santa in Lapland. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Believe it or not, some dates for Christmas 2025 are already sold out, and the closer to Christmas you want to travel, the more popular the date (especially if it is over a weekend). So my advice is to book it now if you plan to go to Lapland this coming winter.

Another trip I finalised recently was a cruise to the Norwegian Fjords; these customers recently came back from a wonderful Caribbean cruise I arranged for them - I had recommended Celebrity cruises and they enjoyed it so much they wanted to sail with them again. They’re staying in ‘The Retreat’ which is a private part of the ship for guests staying in suites and it features an exclusive sundeck, exclusive lounge and private restaurant as well as butler service. I’m sure they will have a fantastic time, and best of all they can sail from Southampton, so its all very convenient.

Emma Savage

When it comes to cruises, there is a lot to know; every cruise line and ship is different and what suits one customer might not suit another. I always like to find out what you like and don’t like so I can match you to the perfect ship.

If you are planning a holiday this year, do check your passports are in date. I always recommend having at least six months validity, so if yours is due to expire, now is a good time to send off for a new one; the Passport Office turnaround time gets longer as the spring comes and you might have several weeks to wait before your new one arrives.

In the meantime, if you’d like more information about Lapland, cruises, or any other holiday please do get in touch.

Happy travels!