Nestled within the desirable village of Empingham, just moments from Rutland Water, this immaculately presented three-bedroom detached home offers generous living space.

The property, which has scope to modernise and extend, also has an exceptional south-facing garden occupying a 0.25 acre plot — all within walking distance of village amenities and countryside walks.

Church Street in Empingham

With an internal area of approximately 1,709 sqft, plus an integral garage, the property has been thoughtfully updated to provide a bright and contemporary feel throughout.

The ground floor boasts a welcoming hallway leading to a spacious reception room with a wood-burning stove, a formal dining room, and a stylish kitchen/breakfast room complete with quality cabinetry, quartz worktops and a range cooker.

A light-filled conservatory opens out to a beautifully landscaped garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Additionally, the ground floor includes a utility room, WC, and internal access to the garage.

Church Street in Empingham

Church Street in Empingham

Upstairs, the home offers three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a superb principal bedroom with garden views and the potential to incorporate an en-suite bathroom. A separate utility/boiler room and spacious contemporary family bathroom with free standing bath and walk in wet room shower complete the upper floor.

Outside, the back garden is a standout feature — an extensive, 0.25 acre private lawn bordered by mature hedging and fruit trees. The front of the property offers ample driveway parking and charming kerb appeal with stone frontage and landscaped borders.

Empingham is a highly sought-after village with excellent amenities including a village store, pub, doctors surgery, primary school and active village hall. Further amenities can be found in the nearby market towns of Oakham and Stamford, both incredibly popular for their many facilities and excellent schooling including the independent Stamford Endowed Schools and Oakham School.

Church Street in Empingham

Church Street in Empingham

The area is well connected by road, with the A1 located less than four miles away, giving easy access to both Peterborough and Grantham train stations with mainline trains to London in approximately one hour.

Church Street in Empingham is on the market for £725,000 with Moores estate agents. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, call 01572 757979.

Property features

Scope to extend

0.25 acre plot

Three bedroom detached property

Rutland Water village

Modernised throughout

Off road parking

Integrated garage