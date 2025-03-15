New to market is this stunningly renovated and thoughtfully extended four-bedroom detached family home, in one of the area's most highly sought-after locations.

This exceptional property in Stamford offers a seamless blend of spacious, contemporary living and stylish design, featuring modern finishes throughout while maintaining a warm atmosphere ideal for a family.

4 Sutherland Way in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell

You enter via a welcoming entrance hall that sets the tone for the rest of the home, leading you into the main living areas. A convenient downstairs WC adds practicality.

The spacious lounge provides the ultimate space to unwind, offering a cosy and relaxing environment for everyday living. At the back of the house, the open-plan living area is a highlight, with sliding doors that open directly onto the private garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Upstairs, the landing leads to four beautifully presented bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an en-suite bathroom.

The separate family bathroom is finished to the highest standard, adding to the overall sense of quality and attention to detail. Throughout the home, high-end fixtures and fittings contribute to a refined living experience.

Outside, the property offers off-road parking for multiple vehicles, ensuring convenience for the whole family. The private rear garden provides a wonderful space for relaxation and play, completing this exceptional family home.

Ready to move into with no onward chain and in impeccable condition, this home is the perfect choice for those looking for a stress-free and immediate move. This property must be seen to be fully appreciated.

4 Sutherland Way in Stamford is on the market with a guide price of £500,000 to £525,000, with estate agents Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530.