It was an honour to pay my respects to our fallen soldiers, those who carry in their hearts their sacrifice, and the men and women who are serving our country today as we marked Remembrance Day, writes MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns (Con).

Each act of remembrance, large or small, reflects the deep gratitude our communities feel for those who gave everything in defence of our nation, but also a recognition of the cost of conflict.

Every year the roll call alongside the bugle’s solemn call is enormously moving. I would like to pay tribute to the Royal British Legion branches who helped organise these services, and to the volunteers who ensured that every poppy, every wreath, and every moment of reflection was carried out with dignity and respect, thank you.

Turning to good news in our communities, I had the pleasure of joining the team at Stamford and Rutland Hospital as they received the keys to their state-of-the-art £21million day treatment unit.

MP Alicia Kearns, right, with, from left: Hannah Coffey, Daniel Bell, Jo Baron, Steve Barnett and Tony Nagra at the handover of the new treatment unit. Photo: Supplied

Delivered by the Conservative Government, this impressive facility is a real boost for our community, enabling more residents to receive vital day surgeries close to home. From hand and spinal procedures to bladder cancer tumour removal and knee operations, I’m so pleased the fantastic staff will be able to care for patients from these new facilities by the end of this month.

Meanwhile I am delighted Rutland’s new on-demand bus service has proven very popular with residents. Over 5,200 passengers have used the network in its first six months which serves every single village and town in Rutland.

The buses were made possible by part of the £23.7million in Levelling Up Funding I secured with the then Conservative-led Rutland County Council, and I am proud to have used a share of this to deliver on my promise to improve local transport.

To make the most of the offer of free travel until March 2026, book your journey now through the CallConnect app, online, or by calling 0345 234 3344.

It brings me great joy to announce that nominations are now open for Rutland and Stamford’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards 2025.

Our independent businesses are what make our communities such special places to live and visit, and these awards are all about celebrating the creativity of those who power our high street. You have until 5pm on Friday, December 12, to nominate your favourites across 18 categories on my website. From butchers and bookshops, to hairdressers and homeware, I want to hear about the places you love the most. Last year’s awards received over 20,000 votes, so I can’t wait to see whose hard work and contribution is deservedly recognised in the coming months.

As we celebrate the businesses who are the backbone to our communities, I will be showcasing some of these fantastic businesses at my Job and Careers Fair at Stamford Arts Centre on January 23. Whether you are looking for your first job, new job, or dream job, my fair is the place to start. If you would like to attend, or if your local business would like to find out more, please visit my website.

Ahead of the upcoming autumn budget, reports suggesting the Department for Education is considering cutting funding for children with ‘lower-level’ special educational needs will be deeply worrying for many families in our communities.

I have written to the Secretary of State for Education to express my concerns about potential cuts which would leave many children without the specialist support they deserve.

Finally, I am relieved the Government has agreed to my call to ban the depiction of non-fatal strangulation in porn. There is no such thing as safe choking, and it is time we put an end to the misogynistic pornography normalising it.