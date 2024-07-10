A hairdresser believes his new town centre salon is a cut above the rest.

Award-winning hairdressers Thomas and Thomas has opened in Red Lion Square, Stamford.

It is located in the building formerly used by Browns hairdressers, which shut suddenly in January.

Thomas and Thomas Stamford

Thomas Potts, who runs the business with Sarah-Jane Thomas, said: “We love Stamford and we are so happy to be closer to the town centre.

“The people of Stamford, as well as our clients, have been amazing. There was a month where we were closed between shutting the old one and opening the new one and the clients have been so good at waiting for us.

“In a town full of hairdressers we are confident we will make our mark.”

Thomas Potts and Sarah-Jane Thomas, owners of Thomas and Thomas

As well as traditional salon services, Stamford’s Thomas and Thomas will offer aesthetics and beauty treatments.

The Stamford salon previously shared a space with aesthetics clinic AUK in Wharf Road, which overlooked the River Welland.

Although the salon boasted enviable views, it was badly flooded last winter which gave Thomas and Sarah-Jane another reason to move.

Thomas and Thomas also has salons in Oakham, Uppingham, Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough.

Inside the salon

Thomas, who lives in Rutland, describes the salons as ‘welcoming and high end’.

The 39-year-old grew up in the area but relocated to London to pursue his hairdressing career, where he worked with celebrities, on photo shoots for top magazines such as Style and Bazaar and on several television campaigns including for E4 and L’Oreal.

Twelve years ago he moved back to the Rutland and Stamford area, where he was keen to bring the professional atmosphere and customer care found in top London salons.

Inside the Thomas and Thomas Stamford salon

Sarah-Jane has more than 30 years experience in the hairdressing industry and has gained recognition for her work with cancer patients during and after chemotherapy, as well as working on wigs alongside charities designed to help those with hair growth issues.