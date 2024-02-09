Drivers travelling on the A1 between Stamford and Peterborough are facing delays.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 northbound following a crash near the A47 junction at Wansford this afternoon (Friday, February 9).

The crash involved five vehicles and happened just after 2.30pm.

The A1 at Wansford

There is a three-mile tailback from Wansford to Water Newton.