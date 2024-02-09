Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash on A1 northbound at Wansford affecting traffic between Stamford and Peterborough

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:19, 09 February 2024
 | Updated: 15:31, 09 February 2024

Drivers travelling on the A1 between Stamford and Peterborough are facing delays.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 northbound following a crash near the A47 junction at Wansford this afternoon (Friday, February 9).

The crash involved five vehicles and happened just after 2.30pm.

The A1 at Wansford
The A1 at Wansford

There is a three-mile tailback from Wansford to Water Newton.

Accidents Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE