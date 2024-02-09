Crash on A1 northbound at Wansford affecting traffic between Stamford and Peterborough
Published: 15:19, 09 February 2024
| Updated: 15:31, 09 February 2024
Drivers travelling on the A1 between Stamford and Peterborough are facing delays.
Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 northbound following a crash near the A47 junction at Wansford this afternoon (Friday, February 9).
The crash involved five vehicles and happened just after 2.30pm.
There is a three-mile tailback from Wansford to Water Newton.