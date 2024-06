A stretch of the A1 has been closed after a crash.

The A1 northbound is shut between A151 at Colsterworth and B6403 at Woolsthorpe.

This is due to a crash this morning (Sunday, June 30) involving a motorcycle.

Traffic is building between Colsterworth and South Witham with drivers travelling at an average speed of 10mph.