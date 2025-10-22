An MP said she is “disappointed” after CrossCountry refused to increase the number of trains stopping at Oakham and Stamford.

Residents have been calling for a doubling of services from the stations to Peterborough and Leicester, but those pleas were rebuffed by the train operator who said rolling stock, staffing and funding issues prevented them from doing so.

Two CrossCountry trains meet at Stamford railway station. Image: Geof Sheppard (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rutland and Stamford MP, Alicia Kearns (Con), and Lincolnshire County Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con - Stamford East) wrote to CrossCountry last month asking for the improvements but were met with a firm ‘no’.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to increase the train service frequency as there are no suitable diesel trains available for lease,” said David Jones, CrossCountry’s stakeholder manager for the East Midlands and Anglia.

“Even if there was rolling stock available, a doubling of train services on the route would require a significant increase in our train crew resource.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

“Also, without devolved funding from Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, or Leicester County Council it is extremely unlikely that a viable business case could be made to DfT [Department for Transport] for significant investment in a regional train service, where the fares charged typically yield much less revenue for HM Treasury than Inter-City or London commuter routes.

“An increased train service, therefore, would need a greater level of subsidy from DfT.”

Kelham Cooke

Mr Jones added that all 29 trains on the line will be fully refurbished by time the company passes into public hands in the autumn of 2027.

The operator fully restored the hourly service at Oakham and Stamford in May this year following a series of cost-cutting measures in 2021.

A section of the line was also closed for a fortnight in November 2022 when a lorry carrying a heavy load crashed into Foster’s Bridge between Ketton and South Luffenham.

Mes Kearns reacted to the news by saying: “I am disappointed by CrossCountry’s response, however I will continue to lobby the Department for Transport and the Lincolnshire Mayor for the funding we need to ensure this can be implemented in the future.”