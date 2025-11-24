A family-run business has been bought by the UK’s largest estate agency group.

Osprey Property, which has offices in Oakham, Stamford, Oundle and Melton Mowbray, has become part of LRG, which acquired the brand for its “local-first ethos and reputation for high-quality service”.

Despite joining a much larger organisation, all staff will stay at its four locations, the Osprey name will continue, while its managing director Graham Freeman will return to familiar territory, having been a senior branch manager with LRG until five years ago.

Osprey Property has been bought by LRG. Image: Osprey Property

“Joining LRG is an exciting step for Osprey,” Mr Freeman said of the acquisition.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base and strong local teams, and being part of a larger group will enable us to continue delivering the personal service we’re known for, with the added benefit of national support and investment.

“I’m looking forward to working with the LRG team again and to the opportunities this partnership will bring for both our staff and clients.”

Founded in 2005 after a three-year trial by business partners Robert Brown and James Turcan, Osprey employs people who live locally in each area.

Osprey is LRG’s fourth addition of 2025. The company is actively seeking opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.