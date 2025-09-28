RUBIROX, in Stamford, won the Best Independent Retailer Award, which was sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council.

Ben Stevenson and his team were presented with the award by judge, Coun Kelham Cooke.

Best Independent Retailer winner Rubirox of Stamford with category judge Coun Kelham Cooke, third left. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Mr Stevenson was over the moon to have won.

He said: “It is hard being an independent retailer. There are many years of struggles but it just goes to show that you have to keep on trying as it does work out sometimes. But it doesn’t work out without a good team.

“I am thrilled to have won. It is an absolute honour.”

The other nominees were Lily and Honey Bakery, Oakham, and Two Chimps Coffee, Oakham.