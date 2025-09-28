RUBIROX Jewellers wins Best Independent Retailer at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025
RUBIROX, in Stamford, won the Best Independent Retailer Award, which was sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council.
Ben Stevenson and his team were presented with the award by judge, Coun Kelham Cooke.
Mr Stevenson was over the moon to have won.
He said: “It is hard being an independent retailer. There are many years of struggles but it just goes to show that you have to keep on trying as it does work out sometimes. But it doesn’t work out without a good team.
“I am thrilled to have won. It is an absolute honour.”
The other nominees were Lily and Honey Bakery, Oakham, and Two Chimps Coffee, Oakham.